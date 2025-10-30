Outdoor seating, creating a sculpture of shade, nature, color, and function

In the past five years, since restaurants set up sidewalk dining, the demand for innovative outdoor seating has increased. Post this

As restaurants, bars, wineries, and event venues are discovering the versatile benefits that come with shade sails and awnings. The attraction of fresh air, views, and customized outdoor environments has expanded exponentially, especially on California's Central Coast.

"With the advances in fabric technologies and manufacturing processes, it's important for venue owners to know as much about their investments in their outdoor seating environments as possible," says Shoreline co-owner Dan Ryan. "For example, the fabrics for shade sails, awnings, umbrellas, and furniture cushions are now even more weather-resistant and sturdy. They come in brilliant fade-resistant colors that set any mood."

Ryan goes on to advise that business owners installing outdoor seating consider these four points:

Quality materials and advanced technologies. Seating environments are as good as their foundations, and that includes the quality of the materials. UV-resistant materials, marine-grade hardware, welded steel frames, rust-resistant powder-coated finishes, and details such as quality stitching, reinforced stress points, such as corners, even bolts, and other connections. Everything matters, whether it's an awning for an Arroyo Grande storefront or elegant shade-sail garden dining in Monterey.

Shoreline Awning & Patio specializes in creating stunning custom outdoor seating environments for both residential and commercial spaces. The company's Paso Robles showroom is the location of its state-of-the-art sewing and fabrication facility and custom ironwork foundry. Through partnerships with respected outdoor living distributors like Equinox, Four-Seasons, and Outdoor Elements, every detail of the perfect outdoor seating environment is met. From an Arroyo Grande patio awning to a shade sail-covered winetasting deck, the Shoreline team of skilled craftsmen works closely with every customer, bringing visions to life.

