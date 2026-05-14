Outdoor Wellness is Now Part of the Design Conversation

"Vue was built around the idea that wellness should feel like a natural part of a space, not something added to it." Post this

Thermasol's Vue outdoor sauna has received a 2026 LUXE RED award, recognizing design excellence in the residential market.

Vue has been named a finalist in the Bath category in the 22nd Annual Hospitality Design (HD) Awards from a field of 360 submissions.

Vue features a floor-to-ceiling panoramic mirror glass front that reflects its surroundings, allowing it to integrate naturally into any architectural setting.

The recognitions reflect a broader movement within residential and hospitality design towards spaces that prioritize experience, integration, and material sensitivity.

As outdoor spaces continue to evolve beyond traditional entertaining areas, the expectations around what belongs in those environments are shifting. Wellness is no longer confined to the interior. It is becoming part of how homes are experiences as a whole. Thermasol's Vue outdoor sauna has been recognized with a 2026 LUXE RED Award from LUXE Interiors + Design and named a finalist in the 22nd Annual Hospitality Design (HD) Awards, highlighting its role in shaping a more design-led approach to outdoor wellness.

VUE RECOGNITION REFLECTS A BROADER SHIFT

The recognition from both LUXE Interiors + Design and Hospitality Design reflects broader movement within residential and hospitality design toward spaces that prioritize experience, integration, and material sensitivity. Architects and designers are increasingly planning for sauna, steam, and recovery spaces alongside kitchens and primary baths, reflecting a shift toward wellness as a foundational part of residential design.

The LUXE RED Award celebrates design excellence in the residential market. For Vue, the recognition underscores that outdoor wellness is no longer an afterthought. It is becoming part of the architectural conversation.

Vue's selection as a finalist in the 22nd Annual Hospitality Design Awards, chosen in the Bath category from 360 submissions, is a further signal that design-led wellness is resonating across both residential and hospitality audiences.

"Vue was built around the idea that wellness should feel like a natural part of a space, not something added to it," said Nathan Hagemeier, President of Harvia U.S. and Region Head of North America, overseeing the company's portfolio including Thermasol. "Recognition from both LUXE and Hospitality Design reflects that the industry is thinking about outdoor wellness the same way."

A DESIGN THAT RESPONDS TO ITS SURROUNDINGS

Rather than introducing a fixed visual statement, Vue takes a more adaptive approach. Inspired by the French word for "view", Vue features a floor-to-ceiling panoramic mirror glass front framed in black enamel and thermally treated wood, reflecting the surrounding landscape, architecture, and changing light. The concept was to remove barriers, so the experience feels open, connected, and calming, immersing users not only in heat, but in their surroundings. The result is a design that feels less placed, and more considered.

Inside, brushed thermo-aspen benches, rustic Tyrol panel walls, and RGB LED color therapy create a warm, inviting atmosphere. Designed for three to four people and built for year-round use, Vue blends modern architecture with natural warmth in a way that feels intentional from the start.

Vue represents a shift in how wellness is brought into the home, moving beyond contained spaces and into environments that are more open, connected, and intentional. It is not about adding something new. It is about designing in a way that feels aligned from the start.

Vue is available through Thermasol's network of more than 2,500 authorized dealers and Premier Partners across North America and Europe. For more information or to schedule a design and wellness consultation, visit thermasol.com.

About Thermasol

Thermasol has led the evolution of steam and sauna technology since 1958 when it pioneered the first residential electric steam shower. Renowned for creating the foundation for the modern home spa, it transforms daily rituals into elevated wellness experiences. In 2024, Thermasol became part of the Harvia Group, the world's leading sauna and spa company, uniting American innovation in steam and smart wellness with Harvia's deep heritage in Finnish sauna culture and heater technology. Today, the brand designs luxury steam shower systems with digital smart controls and accessories, as well as sauna cabins and heaters trusted by homeowners, designers, builders, and hospitality professionals worldwide. Distinguished by professional-grade engineering, advanced digital planning tools, concierge-level support, and the industry's only true lifetime warranty on residential steam generators, Thermasol's commitment to innovation and service has earned recognition including TIME Best Inventions of 2025, multiple Decorative Plumbing & Hardware Association (DPHA) awards, a 2026 LUXE RED Award, and named a finalist in the 2026 Hospitality Design Awards. Learn more at Thermasol.com and follow @Thermasol on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Apryl Ash, Approach Marketing, 1 800-776-0711, [email protected]

SOURCE Thermasol