"Outlandish" Champion Zicky Dice Rolls the Dice and Joins PlayFame to Bring High-Stakes Entertainment to Social Casino Streaming

PlayFame Social Casino is thrilled to announce the addition of pro wrestling superstar and charismatic entertainer, "The Outlandish One" Zicky Dice, to its roster of exclusive content creators. Post this

This partnership marks the convergence of professional sports entertainment with social gaming, promising fans a unique blend of wrestling antics and thrilling casino-style gameplay.

Zicky Dice, former NWA World Television Champion, had this to say about his collaboration with PlayFame: "Play Fame just got outlandish. Buckle up, I'm about to flip the streaming world upside down!"

Visit Zicky Dice's page at PlayFame to find out when his next live stream is happening.

The Outlandish Stream Experience

Zicky Dice's streams on PlayFame will focus on highly engaging sessions across the social casino's diverse game library, including fan-favorite slots and table games.

The cornerstone of his content will be utilizing the platform's Play Together functionality, allowing him to:

Interact with Players in Real-Time: Engage in co-op style gameplay, reacting to player wins, and fostering a community atmosphere.

Create Community-Driven Challenges: Issue on-the-spot challenges and rewards directly tied to his gameplay and the chat's activity, blurring the line between streamer and player.

Roll the Dice with the Dice-ciples: Bring his outlandish energy and wrestling psychology to every spin, celebrating wins with championship-level excitement.

"Zicky Dice embodies the energy and community focus that PlayFame is built on," said Joerg Nottebaum, Spokesperson at PlayFame. "His expertise in connecting with a passionate audience, combined with our interactive Play Together features, is going to deliver a genuinely unique and exciting experience. We are thrilled to welcome The Outlandish One to the PlayFame family."

Zicky Dice's PlayFame streams are set to debut soon. Fans are encouraged to follow PlayFame's social media channels and the official PlayFame website for his schedule.

About PlayFame

PlayFame is a social casino catering to US players, offering a vast array of high-quality casino-style games, including popular slots and a great selection of live casino games. With a focus on fair play, rewarding promotions, and robust community features like Play Together, PlayFame provides an exciting platform where players can enjoy free daily coins and the opportunity to redeem winnings for prizes. Register for free to claim your 150% welcome bonus and start playing!

No purchase necessary. 21+. Void where prohibited by law. See Terms of Service.

Media Contact

Joerg Nottebaum, PlayFame, 350 54 093 606, [email protected], https://www.playfame.com/

SOURCE PlayFame