OutPLEX Names Business Process Outsourcing Expert Jeana Asmaro as New CCO to Drive CX and Digital Transformation

OutPLEX Announces Business Process Outsourcing Expert Jeana Asmaro as New Chief Commercial Officer, Catalyzing Company's Vision to Support Global Brands CX and Digital Transformation.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned global leader in business process outsourcing and digital transformation, OutPLEX, is excited to introduce Jeana Asmaro, as the latest addition to its executive team in the role of Chief Commercial Officer. This strategic appointment comes during a phase of growth for OutPLEX supported by global brands' interest in enhancing their voice and digital CX channels while cutting their costs by 45+%.
Asmaro brings to OutPLEX an impressive track record of over a decade in the industry, marked by her remarkable expertise in crafting and steering global Customer Experience (CX) strategies that drive organizations toward unprecedented NPS and ROI results. With a comprehensive background spanning nearshore, onshore, and offshore contact centers, Asmaro's experience is poised to synergize seamlessly with the OutPLEX mission to improve brands' customer experiences.
A distinguished alumna of the University of Michigan, Asmaro has solidified her reputation as a venerable authority in customer experience outsourcing. Prior to joining OutPLEX, Asmaro made impactful contributions at Accenture as the Managing Director for North America. Her esteemed career history also features her role as Vice President of Global Business Development at Foundever. Her multiple vertical industry expertise spans from Financial Services, Retail, Travel & Hospitality, and many more.
The infusion of Asmaro's expertise within the BPO landscape undoubtedly foreshadows a new era of expansion for OutPLEX. Jim Ryan, CEO of OutPLEX, shares, "We are elated to welcome Jeana to the OutPLEX family. Her BPO expertise, industry knowledge, and consultative approach resonates perfectly with our vision for the role of Chief Commercial Officer." Beyond call centers and next-generation voice CX services, Jeana has led multiple organizations into digital transformation."
As OutPLEX propels forward developing innovative BPO digital solutions, Jeana Asmaro's arrival stands as a testament to the company's commitment to brand advancement. Ryan adds "The synergistic partnership between Asmaro's expertise and OutPLEX's mission will truly foster a partnership with brands interested in strengthening their customer experiences."
ABOUT OUTPLEX
OutPLEX is a leading international digital and voice CX outsourcing organization developing solutions for the world's most trusted brands. Utilizing its innovation centers and highly skilled engagement experts, OutPLEX is the largest provider of digital customer engagement globally. Since 2001, OutPLEX has successfully transacted billions of customer experiences on its clients' behalf via phone, digital messaging, social media, conversational AI, and more with a track record of quality service and delivery that provides greater ROI for their clients.
