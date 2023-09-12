OutPLEX Names Business Process Outsourcing Expert Jeana Asmaro as New CCO to Drive CX and Digital Transformation

"The synergistic partnership between Asmaro's expertise and OutPLEX's mission will truly foster a partnership with brands interested in strengthening its customer experiences." - Jim Ryan, CEO of OutPLEX Tweet this

A distinguished alumna of the University of Michigan, Asmaro has solidified her reputation as a venerable authority in customer experience outsourcing. Prior to joining OutPLEX, Asmaro made impactful contributions at Accenture as the Managing Director for North America. Her esteemed career history also features her role as Vice President of Global Business Development at Foundever. Her multiple vertical industry expertise spans from Financial Services, Retail, Travel & Hospitality, and many more.

The infusion of Asmaro's expertise within the BPO landscape undoubtedly foreshadows a new era of expansion for OutPLEX. Jim Ryan, CEO of OutPLEX, shares, "We are elated to welcome Jeana to the OutPLEX family. Her BPO expertise, industry knowledge, and consultative approach resonates perfectly with our vision for the role of Chief Commercial Officer." Beyond call centers and next-generation voice CX services, Jeana has led multiple organizations into digital transformation."

As OutPLEX propels forward developing innovative BPO digital solutions, Jeana Asmaro's arrival stands as a testament to the company's commitment to brand advancement. Ryan adds "The synergistic partnership between Asmaro's expertise and OutPLEX's mission will truly foster a partnership with brands interested in strengthening their customer experiences."

