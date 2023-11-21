OutPLEX's granted Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification

OutPLEX, a voice and digital messaging solutions provider for global brands, has recently been granted its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, validating its status as a minority-owned business. The certification confirms that OutPLEX meets the criteria defined by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), which requires a business to be at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by racial or ethnic minorities who are also U.S. citizens.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OutPLEX, a voice and digital messaging solutions provider for global brands, has recently been granted its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, validating its status as a minority-owned business. The certification confirms that OutPLEX meets the criteria defined by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), which requires a business to be at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by racial or ethnic minorities who are also U.S. citizens.