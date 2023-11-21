OutPLEX's granted Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification

OutPLEX, a voice and digital messaging solutions provider for global brands, has recently been granted its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, validating its status as a minority-owned business. The certification confirms that OutPLEX meets the criteria defined by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), which requires a business to be at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by racial or ethnic minorities who are also U.S. citizens.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OutPLEX, a voice and digital messaging solutions provider for global brands, has recently been granted its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification, validating its status as a minority-owned business. The certification confirms that OutPLEX meets the criteria defined by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), which requires a business to be at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by racial or ethnic minorities who are also U.S. citizens.
According to Jim Ryan, OutPLEX CEO and owner, the MBE certification is a testament to the company's commitment to diversity and equality. He emphasized that diversity is one of OutPLEX's core values and attributes the company's success to the multitude of cultures represented by its team members.
The MBE certification not only reflects OutPLEX's dedication to diversity and equality but also aligns with the values of many of its clients who are passionate about diversity and inclusion. This certification demonstrates OutPLEX's commitment to helping its customers improve their customer service while fostering a diverse and inclusive culture and customer experience.
The MBE certification process typically involves meeting specific eligibility criteria and providing various documents to support the application. The certification is a significant achievement for OutPLEX, highlighting its ongoing commitment to embracing diversity and equality as core values.
