Outpost Technologies Corporation Bolsters Advisory Board with Key Appointment

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outpost Technologies Corporation, a leading innovator in earth-return solutions, announces the addition of a distinguished advisor, Jason B. Mello, to its advisory board. Jason brings extensive experience and deep expertise, which will provide invaluable insights and strategic guidance to further propel the company's growth and impact.
Jason B. Mello adds significant value to the advisory board as CEO and Co-Founder of The KMC Group, LLC. Mello, a retired Colonel with over 23 years of service and business executive, has extensive experience with the United States Space Force, Air Force, the Pentagon, and the Intelligence Community with a focus on corporate strategy, government engagements, driving growth, and advisory services. As a former executive at Firefly Aerospace Inc., as President of Firefly Space Transport Services, Jason successfully led government relations, securing major partnerships with both government and industry partners. Before retiring from the United States Air Force, he led critical research and technology development crucial to our national security. He holds advanced degrees in Organizational Management and Engineering and has a bachelor's in chemical engineering.
"Earth delivery is essential for the future of the trillion-dollar space economy, providing the necessary cadence to return products manufactured on-orbit. Commercial companies, manufacturing in microgravity environments on-orbit, provide unique conditions that can enhance the quality and characteristics of certain materials. This capability is core to Outpost's mission to drive these new technologies and provide space transportation back to Earth," said Mello, expressing his belief in Outpost's mission and technology.
About Outpost
Outpost is revolutionizing satellite technology with its groundbreaking return-to-Earth capabilities. Our satellites are designed to deliver unprecedented precision, ensuring reliable and accurate retrieval of payloads back to Earth. By pioneering this innovative approach, Outpost is setting new standards in the space industry, enhancing mission success, and enabling new possibilities for research and commercial applications.
