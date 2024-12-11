Output Launches Artist Mentorship Program with Renowned Songwriters and Music Producers, Nova Wav and Stargate

"At a time when artistry is being threatened by AI-generated music, human collaboration and creativity is more important than ever. We created CoLAB with the goal of empowering music-makers with the resources and connections to grow their music careers." Post this

"With the abundance of music creation tools available, Output has always stood out to us in their ability to build tools that inspire real creativity," said Brittany "Chi" Coney of Nova Wav. "We are thrilled to partner with them to inspire the next wave of artists and set them up with the tools and skills to succeed."

"With LAAMP, we wanted to create an environment where young, talented, and driven music creators can collaborate and get real-time feedback from established industry pros to take their music to the next level," said Mikkel Eriksen of Stargate. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Output to build a wide-reaching and accessible community for up-and-coming artists to create music and receive meaningful feedback."

Built for musicians, by musicians, Output has become known for building products that address the specific needs of its music-making community. Through a recent survey with up-and-coming music makers, Output found that the overwhelming majority want to develop deeper professional relationships in the industry to support their career growth. Since its inception 10 years ago, Output has been building deep connections in the music industry and saw CoLAB as an opportunity to open these connections to the broader community.

CoLAB is a natural extension of Output, a company committed to building technology grounded in human connection and artistry. Rooted in collaboration and mentorship, the program will provide opportunities for aspiring artists to connect with CoLAB partners – including world-class artists, creators and producers, educational institutions, and other music industry veterans – and learn from the best.

"The music industry is becoming increasingly more complex and challenging to navigate – especially for artists early in their career," said Gregg Lehrman, Founder and CEO of Output. "At a time when artistry is being threatened by AI-generated music, human collaboration and creativity is more important than ever. We created CoLAB with the goal of empowering music-makers with the resources and connections to grow their music careers."

In the summer of 2024, Output and Stargate launched a contest for one lucky artist to secure a spot in LAAMP's six-week online session where participants will collaborate with other musicians and engage in workshops led by music heavyweights, Benny Blanco, Emily Warren, NeYo, and more.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch of CoLAB, Output is giving away a trip to LA, time spent in a world-class studio, and mentorship for one lucky winner. Output will be tapping its partners, including De-Fi, Novation, Shure, and Range Music on the mentorship.

To enter, visit: https://output.com/community/colab.

Output is a global leader in music creation software behind much of the music you know. We are best known for groundbreaking creative plugins and instruments like Arcade, Exhale, Rev, and Portal—used to create hits from Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Skrillex, and Björk, to major films and shows like Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, and countless others. Founded by ASCAP award-winning producer and composer Gregg Lehrman, Output has been at the forefront of music technology for over a decade building creative tools that enhance human artistry through technology, never replacing it.

