Outreach - Spiritual Writers and Readers Wanted to Balance Ministration - Apply Below

LAS VEGAS, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- How does one broadcast their message? There is a speech before the gathering, the written word, signs, displays, the Internet, websites, and email.

Delivery comes at an expense, yet accessible information, offered at no cost, will be enveloped under ThebesMinistry.org (https://www.thebestrust.org). What would a model look like if helpful information was presented and provided at a 'cost' that is comfortable to the recipient? Even if the contribution is zero!

OutreachSeries.com, previously unpublished, becomes our Internet store.

William Cadmus explains, "The Outreach fiction series was to consist of five novels with one primary character. With the advent of my spiritual awakening while writing Outreach Mojave, the remaining three novel outlines remain in the filing cabinet."

He continues, "Every endeavor has an 'outreach' segment to inform and enlist followers."

Our "outreach" is to inform and assist others in building (or rebuilding) their lives based on Universal principles. It does not diminish their religious beliefs; it enhances their movement through this world.

An individual may perform practical steps built on universal principles, increasing one's faith as religious leaders recount historical and mystical stories of church founders, elders, and others who went before. The increased faith—however short-lived—places one on an upward trajectory. By focusing on thoughts outside of one's current condition, one may find oneself removing concentration on one's mental or physical disorders.

One step forward may demonstrate to the individual that "things are possible beyond the purely physical." The Universe, through the joining of man and woman, produces a communication triangle, giving man the free will to choose this focus outside of 'the world' in which they participate. Focus away from the irritation or malaise. The eased discomfort is a milestone in any future building or recovery.

Richard Rohr, OFM, says, "… A great spirituality is about what we do with our pain. If we do not transform our pain, we transmit it to those around us…"

The Outreach Series website is the next major project for our team. It is becoming our designated product offering platform. Its initial mission will be to enlist Spiritual writings from other leaders from all religious faiths—mostly, but not limited to, Judaism, Muslimism, Christianity (in many expressions), and Metaphysical Ministration.

Through point-to-point contact, these connections will provide a healthy offering of Spiritual thought with historical background.

In a team approach, the talents of many (or a few) combine in a gathering to make a jelled activity that allows readers, Church leaders, and Metaphysicians to respect one another.

However, our ingrained faiths may carry preconceptions and biases.

Understanding is helpful for our healing. It opens paths for Spiritual Growth through educational opportunities. As part of the Thebes Trust Ministry, it builds on "gifts of the spirit." It aids the seeker in placing Universal thought before them to investigate other spiritual domains.

Outreach includes freely offered items by request through the site. Where an outside spiritual writer may offer his thoughts on a product for sale, Thebes Trust will pass the order on to the producer. Thebes Media will also provide moderately priced documents for ministry support.

Thebes Media (https://www.thebesmedia.com), Thinkwerk (https://www.thinkwerk.com), and Thebes Trust (https://www.thebestrust.org) websites link to the ministry distribution tool at Outreach Series (https://www.outreachseries.com).

