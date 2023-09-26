Outrider expands international hiring to support growth of autonomous, multi-robot systems in distribution yards

Global talent in safety and deep learning to support 2024-2026 product strategy

BRIGHTON, Colo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Outrider, the leader in autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs, announced it expanded its engineering workforce by 20% in Europe and Latin America to deliver its autonomous, multi-robot system. Through this expansion Outrider now has a global team of technical talent to support its 2024-2026 product strategy, including commercial expansion in 2024.

Outrider works with Global 500 customers in logistics-dependent industries, such as packaged shipping, retail and eCommerce, consumer package goods, manufacturing, and intermodal to automate their distribution yard operations. With top talent from around the world, Outrider is accelerating the commercialization of its yard automation solution and supporting growth across its customers' logistics networks.

"Outrider has been able to further extend its technology leadership over the last 12 months by tapping into specialized engineering talent globally," said Andrew Smith, Founder and CEO of Outrider. "This expanded team will support customer deployment of hundreds of outdoor autonomous, multi-robot systems over the next three years and help set new standards for safety and sustainability in the logistics yard environment."

Outrider employs over 190 people worldwide, with engineers in more than 10 countries, including Austria, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Recent international hiring has been focused on two critical areas: system safety for mixed-environment, large-scale autonomous solutions, and deep learning (DL) for distribution yards and other supply chain applications.

Each year, 20 billion tons of freight passes through distribution yards – the transition point between the warehouse and over-the-road trucking. Outrider autonomously moves semi-trailers full of this cargo to and from dock doors for loading and unloading. Delivering this solution requires engineering expertise from many disciplines, including artificial intelligence (AI) – specifically deep learning – as well as multi-robot cooperation, human-robot interaction, robotic manipulation, state estimate, system controls, and system safety.

"Outrider is creating opportunities for engineers to build cutting-edge autonomy and robotic solutions that have an immediate impact on the global supply chain," said Vittorio Ziparo, Chief Technical Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering. "With a global network of engineers, we are moving faster than ever to deliver new standards in industrial automation."

Outrider's engineering team has hands-on experience in ground-vehicle autonomy and robotic automation from organizations and universities such as Apple, Amazon, NASA, NVIDIA, Google, Waymo, Tesla, Volvo, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, iRobot, Uber, US Army Unit, ETH Zurich, University of Cambridge, École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), RWTH Aachen, Sapienza University of Rome, Delft University of Technology, Carnegie Mellon, Georgia Institute of Technology, Stanford, Harvard, MIT, Berkeley, Purdue, University of Michigan, Duke, Johns Hopkins, and Northwestern.

Since its founding, Outrider has focused on automating the manual, repetitive tasks involved in yard operations at logistics hubs to increase efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Recognized by Fast Company for its unique, consistent innovations in the logistics category, Outrider continues to improve how enterprises operate their supply chains. Outrider engineers are continuously challenged to innovate new ways that artificial intelligence, advanced robotic manipulation and redundant safety systems can revolutionize the global movement of freight.

