Outsiders Spirits Introduces New Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 002: "The Alchemist"

Outsiders Spirits announced the limited early release of their third whiskey today - Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 002: "The Alchemist." The whiskey is the company's second release in their acclaimed Legacy Series, which blends rare whiskeys in limited, one-of-a-kind batches that cannot be replicated. Outsiders' first release, Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 001: "The Journey," garnered Double Gold honors in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

"When I write a song or put a band together, a lot of times you think - do all these things really work together? And you don't really know until you get on stage," Eric Church said. "The same is true with making whiskey. You have ideas, but don't know until you try them. But we've found out...the more fearless we are, the better our whiskey is. 'The Alchemist' is the perfect representation of that fearless spirit, and I'm really proud of where we've landed."

"The Alchemist" builds on Batch 001's award-winning approach of cross-category blending to create reconstructed mash bills, with 3 whiskeys – each over 10 years old – from 3 different countries, and the added element of an inspired triple-barrel finish for the rye. All reconstructed into a 114.3 proof high-rye mash bill, the result is pure alchemy indeed.

Whiskey JYPSI's Legacy Batch 002: "The Alchemist" is priced at $199.99 and will be available for a limited early release starting May 15 to purchase online at www.whiskeyjypsi.com and in select liquor stores across Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida with more markets to follow (while supplies last).

"We called Whiskey JYPSI's Legacy 002 'The Alchemist,' because Alchemists took unexpected elements and tried to change them into gold – turn them into something greater," says Outsiders Spirits whiskey maker Ari Sussman. "That's the job of a good whiskey blender. You start with high-quality ingredients and hopefully create something that's even greater - more than just the components."

60% of the blend is an 11-year-old corn whiskey from Tennessee aged in re-charred American oak barrels for sweetness. With fewer tannins thanks to the re-charring, this whiskey is smoother and rounder than most from Tennessee.

36% of the blend is a Canadian rye aged in ex-bourbon casks for 18 years. The liquid is then segmented into thirds and finished for 6 months in either port, Spanish vermouth, or sherry barrels for added layers of dark red fruit, raisins, and oxidized wine. The final product is a rye whose spice is brilliantly countered by deep cherry, prune, and fig notes.

The last 4% of the blend is a rare, 10-year-old 100% Indian single malt matured in India's high temperatures and humidity. This is some of the finest Indian single malt available, with a Double Gold award at the San Francisco International Spirits Competition of its own to prove it.

The combination of these rare spirits lives up to its name, for a blend that is truly greater than the sum of its components. An aroma of fruits, caramel, butterscotch, and macadamia nuts. Medium-plus viscosity. A balanced flavor of fruit and nuts with layers of cocoa, dried cherries, cinnamon and clove, and light hints of oak. All ending in a rye-forward finish that lingers with notes of chocolate, dates, and roasted almonds. For a final blend this is pure gold.

About Outsiders Spirits

Outsiders Spirits, LLC was founded in 2020 by CMA Entertainer of the Year and 10-time GRAMMY nominee Eric Church and entrepreneur Raj Alva as a purpose-driven incubator for whiskey innovation. The company officially launched its first whiskey release, Whiskey JYPSI Legacy Batch 001, in May 2023. It has since won multiple national and international awards, including the coveted Double Gold Medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and superlative ratings from the NY International Spirits Competition, the PR%F Awards and the Beverage Testing Institute. In April of this year, their all-new Explorer Series was released and has since won Gold in the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

For more information, visit www.whiskeyjypsi.com

About Eric Church

A seven-time ACM Award winner, four-time CMA Award winner (including the 2020 award for Entertainer of the Year) and 10-time GRAMMY nominee, Church has amassed a passionate fan base around the globe known as the Church Choir, plus a critically acclaimed catalog of music. Known for his tenacity on the road, his recent The Outsiders Revival Tour earned rave reviews as he brought a rotating lineup of emerging artists along for the first fully-outdoor tour of his career. His prior outing, the 55-city The Gather Again Tour, offered fans an in-the-round arena show and earned the 2022 Billboard Music Award for Top Country Tour. Church is currently working on new music as the follow up to his most recent chart-topping project, the Heart & Soul triple album, which featured the results of a marathon session during which he spent nearly a month writing and recording a song per day while sequestered in rural North Carolina. This followed his Gold-certified Desperate Man, which earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album (his third nod in the category) and prior releases including the Platinum-certified Sinners Like Me ("How 'Bout You," "Guys Like Me"), Carolina ("Smoke a Little Smoke," "Love Your Love the Most") and Mr. Misunderstood ("Record Year," "Round Here Buzz"), the Double-Platinum certified The Outsiders ("Like a Wrecking Ball," "Talladega") and the 3x Platinum-certified Chief ("Springsteen," "Drink In My Hand"), as well as 30 Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum certified songs. Church is also a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, a co-owner of the iconic Field & Stream brand, has his own SiriusXM music channel, "Eric Church Outsiders Radio," and recently opened Chief's, a six-story venue on Nashville's famed lower Broadway.

For more information, visit www.ericchurch.com

