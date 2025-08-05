OutSolve and Roffman Horvitz Align to Deliver Advanced Human Resources Compliance and Workforce Analytics Support

"Both our firms are known for helping employers stay ahead of the curve," said Jeremy Mancheski, Founder & CEO of OutSolve. "By working together, we're closing the gap between legal analysis and day-to-day compliance delivery." Post this

Strengthen audit readiness with built-in legal review of employment analytics

Mitigate risk through proactive, data-informed planning

Engage directly with legal counsel ensuring attorney-client privilege protection

Leverage tailored solutions that combine OutSolve's operational expertise with Roffman Horvitz's legal depth

Roffman Horvitz is nationally recognized for helping federal contractors stay compliant with federal regulatory laws, implement robust data strategies, and understand enforcement trends. Working alongside OutSolve, the firm brings legal clarity and defensibility to areas like non-discrimination, merit-based employment, I-9 audits, compensation evaluations, and other areas of human resources compliance.

"Both our firms are known for helping employers stay ahead of the curve," said Jeremy Mancheski, Founder & CEO of OutSolve. "By working together, we're closing the gap between legal analysis and day-to-day compliance delivery. Our clients gain the added protection of privileged legal review alongside the scale and accuracy of our end-to-end services."

"We've long respected OutSolve's ability to deliver scalable, reliable compliance solutions," said Joshua Roffman, Managing Attorney at Roffman Horvitz. "This collaboration facilitates our ability to expand the scope of legal support we provide to employers. It also allows us to provide support in our traditional employment data analytics practice at a much larger scale, as we leverage OutSolve's depth."

About OutSolve

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since our founding over 25 years ago, our journey began with a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, we have expanded our capabilities through strategic acquisitions, enhancing our expertise and broadening our service portfolio. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled us to deliver even more robust, integrated solutions—ensuring our clients stay ahead of evolving regulations and workforce needs.

Our proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to delivering certainty, reliability, and expert guidance across various HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations. Learn more: www.outsolve.com

About Roffman Horvitz

Roffman Horvitz, PLC advises employers on a broad array of human resources legal matters, including equal employment opportunity obligations, employment data analytics, defensible DEIA programs, pay equity, I-9 compliance, classification of employees under the FLSA, and issues surrounding workforce reductions.

