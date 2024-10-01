OutSolve Expands Compliance Offerings with Strategic Acquisition of Labor Law Center

OutSolve's acquisition of Labor Law Center marks the sixteenth in a series of strategic expansions, as the company continues to enhance its comprehensive suite of offerings.
METAIRIE, La., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OutSolve, a leading provider of employment compliance solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Labor Law Center, a premier provider of labor law compliance services, specializing in labor law posters. This acquisition marks OutSolve's sixteenth in a series of strategic expansions, as the company continues to enhance its comprehensive suite of offerings.
Founded in 1999, Labor Law Center has built a strong reputation for its reliable and efficient services, helping businesses nationwide stay compliant with ever-changing posting regulations required by the U.S. Department of Labor. The acquisition aligns with OutSolve's growth strategy, further broadening the scope and depth of its solutions that help companies comply with regulatory requirements.
"The acquisition of Labor Law Center is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to expand our capabilities and provide even greater value to our clients," said Jeremy Mancheski, Founder and CEO of OutSolve. "Labor Law Center's expertise in posting requirements perfectly complements our existing services, and together, we will continue to lead the industry in offering robust compliance solutions."
Cathleen Caruso, President of Labor Law Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with OutSolve is an exciting opportunity for Labor Law Center and our clients. OutSolve's leadership and innovation in the compliance space are unmatched, and we look forward to integrating our services to offer an even more powerful solution for our customers."
The integration of Labor Law Center's services enhances OutSolve's ability to deliver a spectrum of human resources compliance services, offering clients the convenience and efficiency of managing regulatory obligations through a single provider.
About OutSolve
Founded in 1998, OutSolve is a leading consulting firm dedicated to helping companies comply with the employment-related regulatory requirements. The company specializes in affirmative action plan preparation, OFCCP audit support, pay equity, state pay reporting, and EEO-1/VETS reporting. Headquartered in Louisiana, OutSolve has also acquired Federal Wage and Labor Law Institute, Career Resources Inc., Meyer Consulting Group, Austin Peters Group, First Advantage Consulting Firm's affirmative action business, Taapestry, HudsonMann Inc., The HR Consultant, Gaucher Associates, Workplace Dynamics, Pinnacle Affirmative Action, Van Zant Resource Group, Workforce Compliance Associates, among many others.
About Labor Law Center
Labor Law Center is a provider of labor law posters and compliance services, offering businesses the tools they need to stay compliant with both federal and state regulations. With a focus on quality and reliability, Labor Law Center has become a trusted partner for businesses nationwide.
For more information, please visit www.laborlawcenter.com and www.outsolve.com.
