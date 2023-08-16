OutSolve Hires Michael Mercuri as Director of Revenue Operations

Mike's proven record of accomplishment of driving operational excellence and revenue growth will bolster our efforts in streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency, and optimizing revenue streams. Tweet this

Since OutSolve's founding in 1998, federal contractors have benefited from the company's affirmative action expertise and regulatory compliance consulting services. The organization has continued unprecedented growth acquiring 14 affirmative action companies nationwide over the past several years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike as the newest addition to our leadership team," said Jeremy Mancheski, Founder and President of OutSolve. "His proven record of accomplishment of driving operational excellence and revenue growth will bolster our efforts in streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency, and optimizing revenue streams. Mike's expertise will strengthen our market position and deliver unparalleled value to our stakeholders."

"As a rev ops practitioner, I know the importance the role holds in a growing company. Joining OutSolve means I can take the organization's internal processes in new, efficient directions with technologies that align with core values, making this a new chapter for the company," said Michael Mercuri, OutSolve's new Director of Revenue Operations. "I'm eagerly anticipating the positive impact of my efforts and contributing to OutSolve's bottom line."

OutSolve is headquartered in Louisiana, with locations nationwide. Over the past few years, the company has acquired Workplace Dynamics, Pinnacle Affirmative Action, Van Zant Resource Group, Workforce Compliance Associates, Gaucher Associates, The HR Consultant, Taapestry, HudsonMann Inc., First Advantage Consulting Firm's affirmative action business, The Austin Peters Group, Meyer Consulting Group, EEO Associates, Kramer Management Group, and most recently, Career Resources Inc.

About OutSolve

Founded in 1998, OutSolve is a leading employment compliance consulting firm dedicated to helping companies comply with Office of Federal Contractor Compliance Programs' (OFCCP) regulatory requirements. The Company specializes in affirmative action plan preparation, OFCCP audit support, compensation analysis, state pay reporting, EEO-1/VETS reporting, training, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Media Contact

