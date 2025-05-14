OutSolve Honored as Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards Winner in 2025 American Business Awards

"HR Gumbo highlights a well-planned and unique HR compliance event that merges education with cultural experiences… innovative approach, diverse session topics, and strong networking opportunities sets it apart." Post this

The event categories recognize excellence in live and virtual events held since January 2023. The Customer Engagement award distinguishes a customer-centric event created to foster relationships and brand loyalty, and the B2B award recognizes events created to build and reinforce business relationships. Judges were impressed by the unique way HR compliance topics were presented during the HR Gumbo conference supporting their votes with some of the following comments:

"HR Gumbo looks like a great way to dig into the complex content and get audiences to focus on what's important."

"HR Gumbo highlights a well-planned and unique HR compliance event that merges education with cultural experiences… innovative approach, diverse session topics and strong networking opportunities sets it apart."

"Impressive debut! HR Gumbo mixed innovation, education and culture perfectly- setting a new standard in HR conferences."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Earning both a Silver and Bronze Stevie Award for HR Gumbo is an exciting milestone for our entire team," said Jeremy Mancheski, CEO and Founder of OutSolve. "These honors affirm our vision to blend practical compliance education with an unforgettable experience in a time when the HR business community needs us most. I am deeply grateful to our staff, partners, and every HR professional who joined us in New Orleans for HR Gumbo and helped turn this event into an industry-changing experience."

"Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About OutSolve

Founded in 1998, OutSolve is a leading consulting firm dedicated to helping companies comply with employment-related regulatory requirements. The company specializes in HR compliance, pay equity & compensation planning, state pay reporting, EEO-1/VETS reporting, I-9 employment verification, and labor law poster services. Headquartered in Louisiana, OutSolve has also acquired LaborLawCenter, Federal Wage and Labor Law Institute, Career Resources Inc., Meyer Consulting Group, Austin Peters Group, First Advantage Consulting Firm's affirmative action business, Taapestry, HudsonMann Inc., The HR Consultant, Gaucher Associates, Workplace Dynamics, Pinnacle Affirmative Action, Van Zant Resource Group, Workforce Compliance Associates, among many others.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Mary Madden, OutSolve, 1 8884142410, [email protected], www.outsolve.com

