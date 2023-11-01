OutSolve Partners with Inclusively: Comprehensive Compliance with Inclusive Hiring and Retention

OutSolve partners with Inclusively to support employers targeting job candidates with disabilities to comply with federal contractors' compliance requirements

METAIRIE, La., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OutSolve, a leading provider of affirmative action compliance solutions, joins forces with Inclusively, a workforce inclusion platform helping employers target candidates with disabilities to support federal contractors' compliance requirements. Inclusively uses AI-driven, matching algorithms to recommend skilled candidates for jobs posted within applicant tracking systems.

This partnership allows OutSolve clients access to candidates with disabilities and accommodates applicants' unique requests without disruption to existing operations. Section 503 of the Rehabilitation Act mandates that federal contractors and subcontractors make efforts to employ individuals with disabilities. Inclusively supports employers in maintaining compliance with this regulation by increasing the self-disclosure rate among both current employees and new recruits. Inclusively clients will realize cost savings and increased hiring efficiency immediately upon first use.

Inclusively also offers:

Expert support to improve hiring processes and track KPIs

Real-time insights to enhance the candidate experience and maximize talent attraction

Community network with other employers, advocates and candidates

Together with OutSolve, Inclusively will help employers find and attract diverse talent, fulfill outreach requirements that will satisfy compliance obligations. OutSolve is proud to offer partnerships like the one with Inclusively to move beyond compliance to full cycle HR management: attracting, retaining and reporting.

"Partnering with Inclusively is more than just another collaboration, it provides organizations an enhanced opportunity to bring individuals with disabilities into their workforce," says Jeremy Mancheski, President and Founder of OutSolve. "With the Inclusively mission so closely aligned with OutSolve's, it is a true demonstration of how we go beyond compliance to truly make a difference for candidates who have contributions to make."

"I'm thrilled to introduce OutSolve as our esteemed partner," says Charlotte Dales, Co-Founder and CEO of Inclusively. "Together, we're not only driving forward our mission of connecting employers to outstanding talent but also revolutionizing the way businesses perceive and harness the potential of a diverse workforce. This collaboration isn't just a partnership; it's a commitment to fostering more inclusive workplace cultures where every individual, regardless of their background or abilities, can thrive and contribute. With OutSolve by our side, we are furthering our goal of helping companies recognize and benefit from the untapped potential that lies within inclusive hiring."

About OutSolve

Founded in 1998, OutSolve is a leading employment compliance consulting firm dedicated to helping companies comply with Office of Federal Contractor Compliance Programs' (OFCCP) regulatory requirements. The Company specializes in affirmative action plan preparation, OFCCP audit support, compensation analysis, state pay reporting, EEO-1/VETS reporting, training, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

About Inclusively

Inclusively's workforce inclusion platform empowers employers with the insights, access, training and support they need to attract and retain previously hidden talent. Employers obtain aggregated access to the fragmented network of nonprofits and training programs that support diverse talent. Candidates are submitted for jobs with valuable data around their accommodation requests, enabling companies to set up an inclusive experience at the front door. When companies accommodate candidates and set them up for success, they have higher retention rates and increased overall productivity.

