OutSolve Receives Prestigious Award at the 2024 Riverside Leadership Summit

"OutSolve is proud of this Riverside Summit Award," said Jeremy Mancheski, Founder and CEO of OutSolve. "This award is emblematic of the exceptional performance of the entire OutSolve team along with the support we receive from Riverside. The achievements to date are a direct result of OutSolve's innovative approach, customer-centric focus, and relentless pursuit of growth."

The Summit Award is a testament to OutSolve's achievements and the fruitful partnership with The Riverside Company. It marks a significant milestone in OutSolve's journey and sets a promising trajectory for its future endeavors.

Founded in 1998, OutSolve specializes in providing comprehensive labor and employment compliance solutions. Catering to over 3,200 clients across diverse industries throughout the United States, the Company is dedicated to promoting fair workplace practices by ensuring businesses stay ahead of regulatory requirements.

About OutSolve

OutSolve is a leading affirmative action consulting firm dedicated to helping companies comply with Office of Federal Contractor Compliance Programs' (OFCCP) regulatory requirements. We specialize in complete affirmative action plan preparation, OFCCP audit support, diversity, equity, and inclusion, pay equity analysis, and EEO-1/VETs reporting. We understand that as the workplace evolves, compliance initiatives must change with it. Our services are more than check-the-box support, we offer solutions that help companies demonstrate tangible actions.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company, established in 1988 and based in New York, New York, is renowned for its strategic investments in growth-stage companies. By leveraging its extensive expertise and resources, Riverside seeks to drive transformational growth in its portfolio companies across a wide range of sectors, including business services, consumer products, healthcare, and technology, among others.

Media Contact

Mary Madden, OutSolve, 1 504.486.2410

