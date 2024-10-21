OutSolve's HR Gumbo Conference in New Orleans Displays National HR Compliance Talent and Local Expertise

HR Gumbo is designed to equip HR professionals with actionable strategies and the latest tools needed to navigate the complex regulatory environment of employment compliance. Post this

Keith Sonderling, former EEOC commissioner, sharing thoughts on what's next for regulatory issues of 2025

Stefan Youngblood, Founder of HireBlack and expert in the use of artificial intelligence in business processes

Julie Sowash of Disability Solutions providing insights on employment of individuals with disabilities

Kathlyn Perez, New Orleans-based employment lawyer specializing in all aspects of labor law

Craig Leen, former OFCCP Director, brings his passion for disability inclusion in the workplace

In addition to these experts and many others, attendees will be inspired by keynote speakers Lt. General Russel Honoré and Elizabeth McCormick, Former US Army Black Hawk Pilot and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (Ret). The full agenda can be viewed on the event website. The event will culminate with a celebration of Veterans in the Workplace at the World War II Museum on Wednesday, October 23 including a commemorative donation to New Orleans own Bastion, a nonprofit providing supportive living environments for injured veterans and their families.

"We are thrilled to bring together some of the brightest minds in HR Compliance to share their expertise," said Jeremy Mancheski, Founder and CEO of OutSolve. "With so much change happening in our field as well as the charged political impacts, HR Gumbo provides a unique opportunity for HR professionals to learn, network, and enjoy the cultural richness of New Orleans."

Journalists attending HR Gumbo will have access to one-on-one interviews with key speakers and panelists, offering exclusive insights into the pressing issues facing HR leaders today. To arrange interviews or request a press pass, please contact Mary Madden at [email protected].

About OutSolve

Founded in 1998, OutSolve is a leading consulting firm dedicated to helping companies comply with the employment-related regulatory requirements. The company specializes in affirmative action plan preparation, OFCCP audit support, pay equity, state pay reporting, and EEO-1/VETS reporting.

Headquartered in Louisiana, OutSolve has also acquired Federal Wage and Labor Law Institute, Career Resources Inc., Meyer Consulting Group, Austin Peters Group, First Advantage Consulting Firm's affirmative action business, Taapestry, HudsonMann Inc., The HR Consultant, Gaucher Associates, Workplace Dynamics, Pinnacle Affirmative Action, Van Zant Resource Group, Workforce Compliance Associates, among many others.

