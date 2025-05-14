Outsource Marketing Group, Inc. of Los Angeles Celebrates a Milestone! 25 Years in Content Marketing and Lead Generation

"Well-researched and well-designed lead gen pieces not only build trust and enhance brand reputation but improve conversion and increase profits." Trish Mahon, President of Outsource Marketing Group, Inc. Post this

With a resume of prominent clients in Precious Metals, Personal Finance, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Wellness, Self-Improvement, and Beauty – OMG has been at the forefront of creating high-ranking content to improve search, lead generation, and brand authority.

"We've reinvented the white paper and turned it into a supercharged lead magnet," says Mahon. "Well-researched and well-designed lead gen pieces not only build trust and enhance brand reputation but improve conversion and increase profits."

Mahon says a lot of her recent business has come from agencies that tried to use AI-generated content and images, only to find that conversion slumped and revenues fell. "It's important to remember that AI is not original content. It is curated and collected information that often lacks the opinion and perspective that prospects want when researching an investment, a medication, or a beauty solution."

When Outsource Marketing Group started in the year 2000, there was no artificial intelligence nor were there smartphones, Alexa, Gmail, or Cloud Storage. Google, Facebook and Netflix were in their infancy. Snap Chat, Instagram and TikTok did not exist — and digital currencies, electric vehicles, and automation were a complete fantasy.

"Now all of these channels are part of the modern media canvas," say Mahon, "but what has not changed is the fact that consumers still crave a well-told story that edifies and moves them to take an action."

Outsource Marketing is a proud supporter of various local pet rescues, children's hospitals, presidential libraries, and veteran's organizations.

The company can be reached via their website at: www.omgusa.com or at their Los Angeles offices at 818-912-6695. Additional information on Trish Mahon is available via her LinkedIn profile at: https://www.linkedin.com/pub/trish-mahon/49/8b5/a

Media Contact

Trish Mahon, Outsource Marketing Group, Inc., 1 8189126695, [email protected], Outsource Marketing Group, Inc.

SOURCE Outsource Marketing Group, Inc.