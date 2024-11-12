Outsourcing firm Connext Recognized as One of the INC 5000's 100 Fastest Growing Veteran-Owned and Operated Businesses

This acknowledgment underscores the dedication and hard work of our team. We're incredibly grateful to serve our clients, and I am proud to lead Connext with the values I learned in the military: loyalty, discipline, and excellence. Post this

Founded with a mission to help companies scale efficiently and strategically, Connext has become the staffing partner of choice for clients across diverse industries, including healthcare, technology, finance, and customer service. The company's personalized, flexible approach to staffing enables businesses to build high-performance teams across geographies, leveraging top-tier talent in the Philippines, Mexico, India and Colombia. This model has allowed Connext's clients to streamline operations, cut costs, and expand quickly—all critical factors in a competitive global market.

The recognition from INC 5000 as one of the top 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses not only marks Connext's business success but also reflects its commitment to values rooted in Mobley's military background. "This acknowledgment underscores the dedication and hard work of our team. We're incredibly grateful to serve our clients, and I am proud to lead Connext with the values I learned in the military: loyalty, discipline, and excellence," said Mobley.

With this latest recognition, Connext is poised for continued growth and success, demonstrating how values-driven leadership and a commitment to innovation can drive a company to new heights. Learn more about Connext at www.connextglobal.com.

