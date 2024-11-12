Outsourcing firm Connext Recognized as One of the INC 5000's 100 Fastest Growing Veteran-Owned and Operated Businesses

Connext Global Solutions, a leading provider of custom staffing solutions, has been honored as one of the INC 5000's 100 Fastest Growing Veteran-Owned and Operated businesses, a prestigious acknowledgment highlighting the company's exceptional growth, resilience, and commitment to excellence.
HONOLULU, Hawaii, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connext Global Solutions, a leading provider of custom staffing solutions, has been honored as one of the INC 5000's 100 Fastest Growing Veteran-Owned and Operated businesses, a prestigious acknowledgment highlighting the company's exceptional growth, resilience, and commitment to excellence. This recognition celebrates Connext's journey under the visionary leadership of President and Founder Tim Mobley, a distinguished veteran with a remarkable military background and deep commitment to service.
Tim Mobley, who served in the U.S. Army, is a graduate of the United States Military Academy. His military experience has profoundly shaped his leadership style and strategic approach, instilling in Connext a disciplined, service-oriented culture that values integrity, teamwork, and client dedication. With Mobley's leadership, Connext has grown from a modest operation into a global leader in custom staffing solutions, consistently demonstrating impressive year-over-year growth.
Founded with a mission to help companies scale efficiently and strategically, Connext has become the staffing partner of choice for clients across diverse industries, including healthcare, technology, finance, and customer service. The company's personalized, flexible approach to staffing enables businesses to build high-performance teams across geographies, leveraging top-tier talent in the Philippines, Mexico, India and Colombia. This model has allowed Connext's clients to streamline operations, cut costs, and expand quickly—all critical factors in a competitive global market.
The recognition from INC 5000 as one of the top 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses not only marks Connext's business success but also reflects its commitment to values rooted in Mobley's military background. "This acknowledgment underscores the dedication and hard work of our team. We're incredibly grateful to serve our clients, and I am proud to lead Connext with the values I learned in the military: loyalty, discipline, and excellence," said Mobley.
With this latest recognition, Connext is poised for continued growth and success, demonstrating how values-driven leadership and a commitment to innovation can drive a company to new heights. Learn more about Connext at www.connextglobal.com.
