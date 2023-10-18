Outstanding Service Brings Home CAM-X Award for Anserve, Inc.

"This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and I couldn't be prouder of our team's achievement!" - Anserve Shift Manager & Programmer Laireth Serrano. Tweet this

Anserve Shift Manager & Programmer Laireth Serrano. "I'm immensely proud to be a part of this team, and I'm excited to see our relentless pursuit of excellence continue. This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and I couldn't be prouder of our team's achievement!"

Independent judges are contracted by CAM-X to evaluate answering services over a six month period. The scoring criteria includes:

Response Time

Courteousness of Rep

Accuracy of Call

Knowledge of Account

Overall Impression of Call

"Your outstanding organization has demonstrated unparalleled excellence and dedication to the industry, earning them this esteemed recognition. Congratulations on a well-deserved award." says CAM-X President Leslie Wilson.

Now a nine-time winner, Anserve, Inc. earned the Sapphire Award. CAM-X extends its congratulations to the staff of Anserve, Inc. on their proven TOP TEN quality service to their customers.

About Anserve

Based in Butler, NJ, Anserve, Inc., is a family-owned business, providing live agent answering services to small and large businesses, medical facilities, property management and emergency restoration companies. In business for more than 50 years, Anserve expertly handles calls around the clock for thousands of clients around the country. For more information, visit http://www.anserve.com

About CAM-X

CAM-X is a Canadian based trade Association for the Call Management industry which includes call centers, telephone answering services, telemarketing services, and other communication services. Visit www.camx.ca for more information.

Media Contact

Rob Ward, Anserve, 1 3015803391, [email protected], www.anserve.com

SOURCE Anserve