Outstanding Service Brings Home CAM-X Award for Anserve, Inc.

Anserve, Inc. Earns Ninth Consecutive CAM-X Award of Excellence
BUTLER, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anserve, Inc. has been honored with the exclusive 2023 Award of Excellence for nine straight years. The award is presented annually by the Canadian Call Management Association (CAM-X), the industry's Trade Association for providers of call center services, including telephone answering and message delivery. Anserve was presented with the Award at the CAM-X 59th Annual Convention and Trade Show in Calgary, AB.
"Winning the CAM-X Award of Excellence for the ninth consecutive year speaks volumes about our consistent commitment to excellence and the dedication of every team member," says
Anserve Shift Manager & Programmer Laireth Serrano. "I'm immensely proud to be a part of this team, and I'm excited to see our relentless pursuit of excellence continue. This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and I couldn't be prouder of our team's achievement!"
Independent judges are contracted by CAM-X to evaluate answering services over a six month period. The scoring criteria includes:
- Response Time
- Courteousness of Rep
- Accuracy of Call
- Knowledge of Account
- Overall Impression of Call
"Your outstanding organization has demonstrated unparalleled excellence and dedication to the industry, earning them this esteemed recognition. Congratulations on a well-deserved award." says CAM-X President Leslie Wilson.
Now a nine-time winner, Anserve, Inc. earned the Sapphire Award. CAM-X extends its congratulations to the staff of Anserve, Inc. on their proven TOP TEN quality service to their customers.
About Anserve
Based in Butler, NJ, Anserve, Inc., is a family-owned business, providing live agent answering services to small and large businesses, medical facilities, property management and emergency restoration companies. In business for more than 50 years, Anserve expertly handles calls around the clock for thousands of clients around the country. For more information, visit http://www.anserve.com
About CAM-X
CAM-X is a Canadian based trade Association for the Call Management industry which includes call centers, telephone answering services, telemarketing services, and other communication services. Visit www.camx.ca for more information.
