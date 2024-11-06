Outstanding Service Brings Home National Award - Anserve, Inc. Earns CAM-X Award of Excellence

"Our success is a true team effort, led by our Quality Assurance Department and rooted in our core values of accountability with a heavy customer centered focus. We are proud to continue delivering excellence in every call we handle." Post this

-Rob Ward

President of Anserve, Inc.

Independent judges are contracted by CAM-X to evaluate message services over a six-month period. The scoring criteria include:

- Response Time

- Courteousness of Rep

- Accuracy of Call

- Knowledge of Account

- Overall Impression of Call

"Your outstanding organization has demonstrated unparalleled excellence and dedication to the industry, earning them this esteemed recognition. Congratulations on a well-deserved award." says CAM-X President Leslie Wilson.

Now a ten-time winner, Anserve, Inc. States earned the Diamond Award for ten years. CAM-X extends its congratulations to the staff of Anserve, Inc. on their proven quality service to their customers.

About CAM-X

CAM-X is a Canadian based trade Association for the Call Management industry which includes call centres, telephone answering services, telemarketing services, and other communication services. Their goal is to contribute to their members' profitability by fostering a willingness to exchange ideas, experiences and solutions while promoting the general welfare and ethical standards of our industry. Please visit www.camx.ca for more information.

Media Contact

Rob Ward, President, Anserve, Inc., 1 973-283-9600, [email protected], https://www.anserve.com/

SOURCE Anserve, Inc.