Outstanding Service Brings Home National Award - Anserve, Inc. Earns CAM-X Award of Excellence

BUTLER, N.J. and GRIMSBY, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anserve, Inc. of Butler, NJ has been honoured with the exclusive 2024 Award of Excellence for 10 years. The Award is presented annually by the Canadian Call Management Association (CAM-X), the industry's Trade Association for providers of call centre services including telephone answering and message delivery. Anserve, Inc. was presented with the Award recently at the CAM-X 60th Annual Convention and Trade Show in Tucson, AB.
"Anserve is incredibly honored to receive the Diamond Award, marking ten years of award-winning service excellence at Cam-X 2024" says Tom Dalton, Director of Operations. "This year's conference in Tucson, Arizona, offered an array of outstanding sessions on Artificial Intelligence, Marketing, and Contact Center KPIs, reinforcing our commitment to elevating customer service standards."
Independent judges are contracted by CAM-X to evaluate message services over a six-month period. The scoring criteria include:
- Response Time
- Courteousness of Rep
- Accuracy of Call
- Knowledge of Account
- Overall Impression of Call
"Your outstanding organization has demonstrated unparalleled excellence and dedication to the industry, earning them this esteemed recognition. Congratulations on a well-deserved award." says CAM-X President Leslie Wilson.
Now a ten-time winner, Anserve, Inc. States earned the Diamond Award for ten years. CAM-X extends its congratulations to the staff of Anserve, Inc. on their proven quality service to their customers.
About CAM-X
CAM-X is a Canadian based trade Association for the Call Management industry which includes call centres, telephone answering services, telemarketing services, and other communication services. Their goal is to contribute to their members' profitability by fostering a willingness to exchange ideas, experiences and solutions while promoting the general welfare and ethical standards of our industry. Please visit www.camx.ca for more information.
