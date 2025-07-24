Outstanding Service Earns Award of Excellence - Anserve Inc. wins coveted ATSI Award of Excellence

BUTER, N.J., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anserve, Inc. of Butler, NJ has been honored with the exclusive ATSI 2025 Award of Excellence for the 11th year. This award is presented annually by the Association of TeleServices International (ATSI), the industry's Trade Association for providers of tele-communications and call center services including telephone answering and message delivery across North America and the UK. Anserve, Inc. was presented with the award at ATSI's 2025 conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Independent judges are contracted by ATSI to evaluate message services over a six month period. The scoring criteria includes:

Response Time

Courteousness of Rep

Accuracy of Call

Knowledge of Account

Overall Impression of Call

"Year after year, the ATSI Award of Excellence (AOE) serves as a powerful benchmark for customer service success. Now in its 29th year, this program gives our members a chance to celebrate what's working, identify areas for improvement, and strengthen their commitment to service quality. With every call graded by an unbiased third party, participants gain credible, actionable feedback. Companies who earn this recognition are not just delivering excellent service—they're setting the standard. At ATSI, we're proud to of-fer a program that continues to challenge and inspire our members," says ATSI President, Brianna Burke.

The award started 29 years ago as a means to improve the overall quality of the call center industry by setting expectations and measurements to ensure a successful call handling experience.

Now a eleven-time winner Anserve, Inc. earned the Diamond Plus Award. ATSI ex-tends its congratulations to the staff of Anserve, Inc. on their proven quality service to their customers.

