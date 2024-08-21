Outward Media, Inc. Launches B2B2C Data Linkage to Power More Complete View of Prospects, Improved Personalization and Higher Marketing ROI

The new service links B2B attributes, such as email, firmographics, and job title, to B2C attributes such as the prospect's LinkedIn profile, demographics, and residential address. This lets brands target and engage prospects more effectively -- across both B2B and B2C channels. Post this

Now available, the new service links B2B attributes, such as email, firmographics, and job title, to B2C attributes, such as the prospect's LinkedIn profile, demographics, and residential address. This lets brands target and engage prospects more effectively -- across both B2B and B2C channels.

The channel points covered include direct mail, email, social, and programmatic, where available. As an example of B2B2C linkage, a marketer can send direct mail to a B2B contact's home address while also engaging with them on their business email using the same offer to reinforce the message.

Brands can use OMI's B2B2C linkage service to elevate marketing ROI in these key ways:

- Gain expanded marketing reach for B2B prospecting with added consumer attributes for your prospects and the ability to reach them on new channels

- Acquire ABM-level data elements on contacts and companies to power stronger ABM reach and results

- Identify consumer profiles for existing B2B contacts to achieve a more complete profile to drive greater success in your omni-channel campaigns

- Collect vital data elements to help construct your own in-house identity graph

- Get increased matches to both LinkedIn and Meta to enable stronger results for social marketing programs

- Enhance media activation targeting and reach with the ability to connect with prospects across business and personal channels via their B2B email address and an alternate email address

Social Media Use Case

Recently, OMI's B2B2C/Universal Personal data linkage strategy played an instrumental role when working with a leading global e-commerce platform provider. For the social portion of the omni-channel campaign, B2B2C data linkage drove the match rate to 70% for LinkedIn and 42% for Meta, which is well above industry standards. To match the data, the OMI team delivered the custom audience file it built for the provider to both social platforms.

B2B2C Universal Person File Now Available from OMI

OMI's Universal Person Marketing (UPM) database file contains 140 million business contact records, with residential/consumer linkage on 85 million of those records. In addition, it offers both company- and contact-level social URLs, MAIDS, mobile phone numbers, and a range of LinkID overlays available for client use.

Intent flags are also used as part of OMI's B2B2C data linkage service and are based on client-selected market keywords that zero in on prospects whose recent digital behavior (browsing online, reading articles, downloading white papers) indicates interest in the client's offerings.

Appending UPM contacts is also a component of OMI's service, with appends made to an existing company and contact file first, followed by expansion to incremental companies and contacts.

Living File Database and Other OMI Services

In 2023, OMI announced its massive B2B Living File database reached 145 million manager- and professional-level and above contacts with validated email addresses, spanning more than 18 million businesses. The database includes 95 million small-and-mid-sized business (SMB) records, making it one of the largest U.S.-focused SMB databases in the world.

In addition, OMI offers a specialty healthcare database featuring executive-titled decision-makers at healthcare providers, physicians in group practices, nurses in various roles, and other points of service.

All OMI B2B contact data is backed by a 30-day 95% email data validity guarantee.

Go here for more information on other OMI data solutions and services, including intent monitoring, media activation, email campaign management, and B2B database cleansing.

About Outward Media, Inc.

Outward Media, Inc. (OMI) is a leading provider of omni-channel marketing data. As a trusted data partner to Fortune 2000 businesses and startups alike, we provide the highest quality, most accurate audience data to fuel engaged, integrated, omni-channel campaigns. Combining our massive B2B2C database with intent data, audience media activation, and other innovative marketing services, our mission is to deliver real data, real results, and invaluable reach to real people. For more information, visit http://www.outwardmedia.com or call 310-274-5312.

Media Contact

Paula Johns, Outward Media, Inc., 1 7605220941, [email protected], https://outwardmedia.com/

SOURCE Outward Media, Inc.