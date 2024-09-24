Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with All Access with Andy Garcia

All Access with Andy Garcia highlights treatments related to gynecologic cancers in honor of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The battle against ovarian cancer is not easy, and it has taken countless wives, mothers, sisters, daughters, and friends. Over the past several decades, scientists have made remarkable breakthroughs and have formulated better treatments, prevention, and detection methods for ovarian cancer. All Access with Andy Garcia will explore some of these advances that are helping women fight back against the disease.
September is acknowledged as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, drawing attention to the disease and pushing for a cure. It is predicted this year alone, 20,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer. During this month, we honor the memories of those who have lost their lives to this disease and not only strive for better advances in medicine but thank the loved ones, healthcare providers, and medical researchers who fight around the clock to save lives.
Utilizing short-form educational segments, All Access with Andy Garcia shares the experiences of those who are dealing with or have dealt with life-altering diseases, like ovarian cancer, to bring attention to issues that impact countless individuals. Sharing these stories helps draw communities closer together while facing circumstances that can feel incredibly isolating.
About All Access with Andy Garcia
The show All Access with Andy Garcia is an educational series of short-form episodes hosted by Andy Garcia. The American actor, director, and producer is known throughout Hollywood for his performances in The Untouchables (1987) and The Godfather Part III (1990). All Access creates cutting-edge stories to bring to light pressing issues and engrossing developments across various fields. The show covers content relating to education, medicine, technology, agriculture, and so much more. Each segment is crafted by leading industry editors, producers, and videographers and segments are distributed to Public Television stations throughout the U.S.
