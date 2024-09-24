Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month with All Access with Andy Garcia

During this month, we honor the memories of those who have lost their lives to this disease and not only strive for better advances in medicine but thank the loved ones, healthcare providers, and medical researchers who fight around the clock to save lives. Post this

Utilizing short-form educational segments, All Access with Andy Garcia shares the experiences of those who are dealing with or have dealt with life-altering diseases, like ovarian cancer, to bring attention to issues that impact countless individuals. Sharing these stories helps draw communities closer together while facing circumstances that can feel incredibly isolating.

About All Access with Andy Garcia

The show All Access with Andy Garcia is an educational series of short-form episodes hosted by Andy Garcia. The American actor, director, and producer is known throughout Hollywood for his performances in The Untouchables (1987) and The Godfather Part III (1990). All Access creates cutting-edge stories to bring to light pressing issues and engrossing developments across various fields. The show covers content relating to education, medicine, technology, agriculture, and so much more. Each segment is crafted by leading industry editors, producers, and videographers and segments are distributed to Public Television stations throughout the U.S.

