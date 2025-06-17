Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance Partners with Iris by OncoHealth to Expand Access to the Steps Counseling Program

New collaboration enhances support for gynecologic cancer patients through integrated digital and personalized care

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA), the largest global organization dedicated to advancing ovarian and all gynecologic cancer research and supporting patients and their families, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Iris by OncoHealth, a comprehensive supportive care service delivering personalized oncology guidance and resources. Together, they aim to expand access to OCRA's Support, Therapeutic, Education, and Psychosocial (Steps) program, which offers no-cost, one-on-one counseling for individuals impacted by gynecologic cancers.

The Steps program connects participants with licensed counselors specializing in oncology, helping them navigate the complexities of gynecologic cancer diagnoses. Participants are matched with licensed counselors specializing in oncology to develop personalized education and support plans addressing their unique needs.

Through this partnership, Iris by OncoHealth will extend the reach of the Steps program—making licensed oncology expert mental health support available in all 50 states.

"A diagnosis of gynecologic cancer turns a person's world upside down. Alongside the physical toll, there is often deep emotional strain. At OCRA, we believe that no one should have to face this disease alone. That's why counseling and psychosocial support are essential parts of care—helping patients and families find strength, stability, and hope in the face of overwhelming uncertainty." — Audra Moran, President and CEO, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

"A gynecologic cancer diagnosis brings not only physical challenges, but emotional upheaval as well. Through Iris, we're honored to support patients and families by providing compassionate, expert mental health care that helps ease the emotional strain and bring back a sense of control and connection. Together with OCRA, we're committed to ensuring more people have access to the kind of support that brings strength and stability in uncertain times." — Andrew Norden, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, OncoHealth

This partnership reflects OCRA's ongoing commitment to advancing patient-centered support and leveraging innovative solutions to improve outcomes for those impacted by ovarian and other gynecologic cancers. In 2024, OCRA's support programs served 95,000 individuals, and the organization is dedicated to reaching even more in the coming year.

For more information or to access the Steps program through Iris by OncoHealth, please visit OCRA's Steps Program.

About Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA)

OCRA is the largest global organization dedicated to combating ovarian and all gynecologic cancer while supporting patients and families. Since its founding in 1994, OCRA has invested $128 million in scientific breakthroughs, helped to secure $3.8 billion in federal research funding, and supports 95,000 individuals annually through its programs. Learn more at www.ocrahope.org.

About Iris by OncoHealth

Iris by OncoHealth is a comprehensive oncology supportive care and navigation solution for individuals living with cancer and their caregivers. Complementing the primary oncology care team, Iris provides continuous support between appointments and after hours through licensed oncology experts—including nurses, mental health therapists, and dietitians. Accessible via web, smartphone app, or phone, Iris offers 24/7 cancer care, emotional support, nutrition guidance, navigation resources, and educational content—addressing the physical, emotional, and practical challenges of cancer. Learn more at www.irisoncology.com.

