OVATION Expands Mobility Solutions with Acquisition of JAS Wireless

'This partnership reflects our commitment to innovation and growth across every segment of the mobility ecosystem," said Jim Holt, Chief Revenue Officer for OVATION. "JAS Wireless brings outstanding experience and a niche offering supporting SMB and mid-market businesses. Together, we'll deliver even greater value for customers needing help managing all the moving parts of wireless."

With this expansion, OVATION is concentrating on its varied service portfolio to include more focus on wireless business internet solutions such as Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), POTS line replacement services, managed Wi-Fi services and other connectivity and technology solutions, further enabling organizations of all sizes to stay connected, efficient and secure.

"Joining forces with OVATION allows us to provide our customers with OVATION's streamlined ordering and support services, specialized reporting developed by OVATION and their Magellan platform, customer self-serve portals and more…all while maintaining the personal attention and service they've always come to trust," said Joe Allen, Founder of JAS Wireless.

Through the addition of JAS Wireless's customer base and industry expertise for customers who rely solely on mobile communications as their primary connectivity, OVATION reaffirms its commitment to delivering scalable, and hands-on managed mobility resources and services to businesses across the US.

About OVATION

OVATION is a privately held Managed Mobility Service company that provides solutions in the US and globally. OVATION helps organizations plan, organize, deploy and decommission mobile devices while increasing efficiencies. Our team's combined wireless carrier industry experience is unique and brings our clients unmatched and optimal results. With an award-winning customer service and support model, OVATION delivers results that keep business moving forward. www.ovationwireless.com

About JAS Wireless

Founded in New City, NY, JAS Wireless specializes in mobility management and solutions for small and mid-sized businesses across HVAC, construction and electrical industries. Now Powered by OVATION, the company continues its legacy of service excellence while offering customers access to expanded technology capabilities. www.jaswireless.com

