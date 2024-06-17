OVATION Expands Team, Welcoming New EVP of Global Sales and Manager of IT Security

"We are thrilled to welcome Jim and eagerly anticipate the innovative contributions he will make to our business. Jim will help lead our next wave of customer acquisition as the OVATION story continues to evolve." Post this

Christian McClay, a seasoned IT Security professional also joins OVATION as Manager of IT Security and Applications. With a robust background in managing enterprise cloud environments, Christian will play a pivotal role in helping to oversee the security of OVATION's digital landscape. A proud graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Christian's expertise and knowledge are poised to be a great addition to the IT staff. "Through his previous roles in the financial sector, Christian is a great asset to help us continue to conduct our risk assessments, implement security policies and monitor all our systems", states OVATION's CIO, Jeff Reep.

As OVATION expands our offerings to other segments, including small and mid-size businesses, and looks to automate business processes in the age of Artificial Intelligence, two more new employees have been brought into the fold. OVATION also welcomes Ben Higdon (High Point University) as a Business Development Representative and Cade Benkhe (University of South Carolina) to assist the team with AI Research and Development.

About OVATION

OVATION is a privately held Managed Mobility Service company that provides solutions globally. Our services help organizations plan, save, deploy, support and manage mobile devices while increasing efficiencies and lowering spend. Our team's extensive wireless carrier industry experience is unique and brings our clients unmatched and optimal results. Our reporting tools are GDPR compliant and we combine this with our service delivery team to deliver hands-on, high touch Managed Mobility Services. To learn more, visit https://www.ovationwireless.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

