Over 150 Like-New Trucks and Refrigerated Trailers to be Offered at Auction by HyperAMS and Jeff Martin Auctioneers

"This is an incredible opportunity to acquire like-new tractors and trailers at auction prices," said HyperAMS Chief Operating Officer Bob Pabst.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers President and CEO Jeff Martin concurred, noting the auction represents a unique opportunity for companies to upgrade their fleets at a fraction of the new cost. "We expect the buyer interest to be high and bidding at auction robust for this impressive offering. These trucks and trailers are ready to go to work today."

The auction is being conducted LIVE with simulcast bidding by Jeff Martin Auctioneers at 2910 9th Street, Glencoe, MN 55336. The auction will be held onsite and webcast online starting at 9:00 AM CT on November 7, 2023. In-person inspections are welcome on November 6 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM or by appointment.

For more details on this auction and how to register, please visit http://www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com or email [email protected].

About HyperAMS, LLC

HyperAMS is a full-service auction, appraisal, retail liquidation, and reverse logistics firm. We specialize in assisting both distressed and healthy companies manage surplus assets by providing a complete asset disposition strategy. The Asset Disposition division focuses on investing in and monetizing assets through orderly liquidations and live and webcast auctions. The Appraisal division provides valuations of machinery & equipment and inventory in all industry verticals. HyperAMS has performed thousands of appraisals, auctions, and store closings on behalf of financial institutions, restructuring professionals, private equity firms, and business owners. Our reputation is our best asset.

About Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.

Jeff Martin Auctioneers is a heavy equipment auction business with 11 locations throughout the U.S., including Minnesota, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and New Hampshire. We specialize in seller success through customized auction solutions to serve our client's needs, including consignment and commission sales, guaranteed auction proceeds, and inventory purchases. We offer live/webcasts and online auctions at customer locations or one of our locations.

Media Contact

Bethany Lennon, HYPERAMS, 207-406-4294, [email protected], www.hyperams.com

