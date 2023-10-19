Over 150 Like-New Trucks and Refrigerated Trailers to be Offered at Auction by HyperAMS and Jeff Martin Auctioneers

Live and Webcast Auction to Feature Extensive Selection of Kenworth T680 Truck Tractors and Utility Trailers as new as 2023
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HyperAMS, LLC, in partnership with Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc., announced the court-ordered live and webcast auction of Twin Express, Inc., a Minnesota-based trucking business, on behalf of the company's appointed receiver. The auction will take place on November 7.
The auction will include an extensive selection of late model, low mileage heavy trucks and low hour refrigerated trailers, including 70 Kenworth T680 truck tractors and 88 Utility trailers with Carrier refrigeration units as new as 2023. The fleet has been well-maintained, and many assets are in like-new condition. All the truck tractors have supporting maintenance records, come with the balance of their factory warranties, and have received an exterior wash and interior cleaning.
"This is an incredible opportunity to acquire like-new tractors and trailers at auction prices," said HyperAMS Chief Operating Officer Bob Pabst.
Jeff Martin Auctioneers President and CEO Jeff Martin concurred, noting the auction represents a unique opportunity for companies to upgrade their fleets at a fraction of the new cost. "We expect the buyer interest to be high and bidding at auction robust for this impressive offering. These trucks and trailers are ready to go to work today."
The auction is being conducted LIVE with simulcast bidding by Jeff Martin Auctioneers at 2910 9th Street, Glencoe, MN 55336. The auction will be held onsite and webcast online starting at 9:00 AM CT on November 7, 2023. In-person inspections are welcome on November 6 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM or by appointment.
For more details on this auction and how to register, please visit http://www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com or email [email protected].
About HyperAMS, LLC
HyperAMS is a full-service auction, appraisal, retail liquidation, and reverse logistics firm. We specialize in assisting both distressed and healthy companies manage surplus assets by providing a complete asset disposition strategy. The Asset Disposition division focuses on investing in and monetizing assets through orderly liquidations and live and webcast auctions. The Appraisal division provides valuations of machinery & equipment and inventory in all industry verticals. HyperAMS has performed thousands of appraisals, auctions, and store closings on behalf of financial institutions, restructuring professionals, private equity firms, and business owners. Our reputation is our best asset.
About Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.
Jeff Martin Auctioneers is a heavy equipment auction business with 11 locations throughout the U.S., including Minnesota, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, and New Hampshire. We specialize in seller success through customized auction solutions to serve our client's needs, including consignment and commission sales, guaranteed auction proceeds, and inventory purchases. We offer live/webcasts and online auctions at customer locations or one of our locations.
Media Contact
Bethany Lennon, HYPERAMS, 207-406-4294, [email protected], www.hyperams.com
SOURCE HYPERAMS
