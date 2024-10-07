Over 150 Maritime Experts Define the International WorkBoat Show's Expanded Conference and Exhibit Floor

The International WorkBoat Show will feature over 150 speakers spread across the Maritime Innovations conference program, Main Stage content, and Underwater Intervention

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International WorkBoat Show, the premier event for the commercial marine industry, is set to return to the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans from November 12-14, 2024. This year's show promises a lineup of industry leaders and cutting-edge discussions, with over 150+ speakers, including 75+ experts across WorkBoat's Main Stage and Maritime Innovations program that make up the WorkBoat Show Conference Program.

Designed for professionals looking for technical insights, the Maritime Innovations program is a brand-new initiative for the WorkBoat Show. This program will feature two specialized classrooms, each dedicated to in-depth discussions on safety and survival, boatbuilding, repair and drydocking, materials, equipment and systems, and electrical components and navigation.

"The Maritime Innovations program is an incredible opportunity for anyone who wants to stay at the forefront of industry trends," said Jess Eames, Conference Manager. " We've made a concerted effort to showcase people and projects that are moving beyond 'the way we've always done it,' which is why we're confident that attendees will gain valuable insights from some of the most respected leaders in the field."

Meanwhile, WorkBoat's Main Stage will continue to deliver high-level content, with sessions covering critical issues including maritime regulations, new technologies, electrification, dredging, and the much-anticipated Government Maritime Acquisition Day. While the program is organized across these distinct sections, there are also defined conference itineraries for engineers & architects, shipyard project managers and vessel owner & operators, to name a few. Attendees from every corner of the maritime industry will have access to relevant and forward-thinking content that defines the WorkBoat Show Conference Program.

The Underwater Intervention Pavilion will also return for its second year, offering technical tracks featuring 80 speakers, adding yet another layer of specialized expertise for attendees. Set to feature even more companies and technologies, the UI Pavilion has become a major component of the exhibit floor, which features over 1,000 exhibitors showcasing innovative products and solutions across nearly every commercial marine category.

"The momentum for this year's exhibit hall has been extraordinary, and we're going to have companies from every corner of the marine industry on the floor this year," said Lauren Streeter, Event Director. "We're seeing a plethora of new tools and technology, which is why new and longtime attendees will be able to find tons of interest."

In addition to the exhibit hall, this year's show will also feature several special events, including the Women in Maritime Luncheon, The State of the Jones Act Breakfast, and The Significant Boat Awards Happy Hour. These exclusive experiences are designed to foster meaningful connections, stimulate insightful dialogue, and showcase the groundbreaking achievements that define the WorkBoat Show.

Prices for all conference programs and exhibit hall passes will increase after October 15. Attendees are encouraged to register before that deadline to take advantage of current pricing. Starting October 16, the exhibit hall, which features over 1,000 exhibitors showcasing innovative products and solutions across nearly every commercial marine category, will no longer offer free access, highlighting the need to register now.

As the largest commercial marine trade show in North America, the International WorkBoat Show brings together thousands of industry professionals to discover the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions in the commercial marine sector. With an expansive exhibit hall and dynamic conference programming, it is the must-attend event for maritime professionals. For further information, visit https://www.workboatshow.com/.

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over fourteen industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit http://www.divcom.com.

