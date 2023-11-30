Over $300 Million in Construction Projects and 400 New Jobs Set to Transform California's Central Valley

"Recognizing the growth opportunities within the Central Valley, we remain committed to assisting clients in executing their visions through preconstruction and construction services and exceeding quality expectations," says Jeff Good, Swinerton Vice President and Division Manager. Post this

"The design-build process has proven to be a true collaboration and we appreciate Swinerton's approach and dedication to the project," states Gary Brizzee, Chief of Police for the City of Los Banos. "The Swinerton team took the time to listen to our needs, wants, and wishes for our new police station and used the bridging documents to create a design that we are excited to see built and use for years for years to come."

Additional construction includes the exterior retrofit of the B.F. Sisk Courthouse in Fresno, as well as a series of design-build renovations that incorporate lactation rooms into 15 separate courthouses throughout the region, including locations in Fresno, Madera, and Porterville. Swinerton is also underway with a new place of worship in Modesto and the expansion of a service station and convenience store at Tachi Palace Casino in Lemoore.

Looking forward, Swinerton's construction pipeline anticipates generating over 400 new trade jobs, contributing significantly to expanding the skilled labor pool and the region's economic growth. The firm's unique ability to self-perform critical trades such as demolition, drywall, general clean-up, specialties, and doors, frames, and hardware enhances efficiency, elevates quality, and offers greater control over project timelines.

"Recognizing the growth opportunities within the Central Valley, we remain committed to assisting clients in executing their visions through preconstruction and construction services and exceeding quality expectations," says Jeff Good, Swinerton Vice President and Division Manager.

This winter, the company is set to break ground on two new medical office buildings in Fresno and Modesto. Notably, Swinerton was also awarded the $82 million Energy and Engineering Innovation Center at California State University, Bakersfield, which is collaborative design-build delivery with AC Martin Architects of Los Angeles.

In addition to actively shaping the landscape of California's Central Valley with a diverse range of regional projects, Swinerton supports local communities through meaningful engagement activities. These include the National Night Out community-building event in Lemoore and the Construction Industry Education Foundation's (CIEF) Tulare & Kings County Trades Day in Porterville—an event that introduces youth to construction career opportunities.

Further emphasizing community engagement, the firm supports the breast cancer awareness fundraiser for the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center at Clovis Community Medical Center and engages with the students in Fresno State's construction management program to promote professional career opportunities. Recently, the local team also united to craft cozy blankets and donate non-perishable food items for the Poverello House Homeless Shelter in Fresno.

Swinerton's Central Valley-based team is hosting an open house on December 7 to celebrate its new satellite office in Fresno, CA, which will support its growing construction portfolio and community engagement efforts. To join Swinerton or learn more, please visit https://swinertonsfresnoopenhouse.splashthat.com/?gz=none. Registration cutoff is December 1 at 5:00 p.m.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build, and self-perform services throughout the United States. Founded in 1888, Swinerton is 100% employee-owned and is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves—proudly leading with ownership, integrity, passion, and excellence. Swinerton has 20 nationwide offices in Spokane and Seattle, WA; Portland, OR; Boise, ID; Sacramento, Concord, San Francisco, Oakland, Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and San Diego, CA; Honolulu, HI; Denver, CO; Dallas and Austin, TX; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; and New York, NY. For more information, please visit http://www.swinerton.com.

Media Contact

Danielle Ridgeway, Swinerton, 5034792030, [email protected], www.swinerton.com

SOURCE Swinerton