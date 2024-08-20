Over 50 Recognized at 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA

Awards six Fellows, and a two new appreciation club
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,300 participated in the 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting which took place on July 28- July 30 at the New Orleans Marriot. On Monday, July 29, 2024, AAEA Awarded six Fellows, two appreciation clubs, and over 30 awards at this year's Awards, Fellows & Appreciation Clubs Recognition Ceremony.
2024 Class of Fellows
- Titus Awokuse, Michigan State University
- Oral Capps, Texas A&M University
- Steven Deller, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Rachael Goodhue, University of California, Davis
- Tom Marsh, Washington State University
- Alfons Weersink, University of Guelph
2024 Appreciation Clubs
- Jayson Lusk, Oklahoma State University
- Jean-Paul Chavas, University of Wisconsin
2024 AAEA Award Winners
*Honorable mentions
Outstanding Master's Thesis Award: Tara Mittelberg, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Zibo Jin, University of Minnesota; Aaron Lorenz,University of Guelph
*Audrey Rizk, University of Florida
Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award: Jake Smith, Iowa State University
*Sarah Smith, University of California, Davis
Distinguished Teaching Awards:
1.Less than 10 years: Na Zuo, University of Arizona
*Nathan Kemper, University of Arkansas
2.10 or more years', Undergraduate: Brian Briggeman, Kansas State University
3.10 or more years', Graduate: Dixie Dalton, Virginia Tech
Distinguished Extension/Outreach Program Awards:
1.Less than 10 years' experience: Amy Hagerman, Oklahoma State University
2.10 or more years' experience: Dawn Thilmany, Colorado State University
3.Group: Maria Marshall, Purdue University
Bruce Gardner Award: Dana Hoag, Colorado State University; Jesse Burkhardt, Colorado State University
*Cesar Escalante, University of Georgia
Quality of Research Discovery Award: Laura Tiehen, USDA Economic Research Service; Dean Jolliffe, World Bank; Juan Margitic, Inter-American Development Bank; Martin Ravallion (Deceased)
*Kathleen Segerson, North Carolina State University
*Junjie Wu, North Carolina State University
*Chunhua Wang, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Quality of Communication Award: Carrie Litkowski, USDA Economic Research Service; Tatiana Borisova, USDA Economic Research Service; Jonathan Law, USDA Economic Research Service; Dipak Subedi, USDA Economic Research Service; Monika Ghimire, USDA Economic Research Service; Katherine Lim, USDA Economic Research Service; Kathy Kassel, USDA Economic Research Service
AAEA Mentoring Award: Marc Bellemare, University of Minnesota
Publication of Enduring Quality Award: Tim Haab, The Ohio State University; Kenneth McConnell, University of Maryland
Outstanding AJAE Article: Jared Hutchins, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
*Anne Byrne, USDA-Economic Research Service
*David Just, Cornell University
Outstanding AJAE Reviewers: Margaret Jodlowski, Ohio State University; William Ridley, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Colette Salemi, University of Victoria; Austin Ford Ramsey, University of Georgia
Outstanding AEPP Article: Joseph P. Janzen, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Trey Malone, University of Arkansas; K. Aleks Schaefer, Oklahoma State University; Daniel P. Scheitrum, Cal Poly
Outstanding Choices Article: Dragan Milijkovic, North Dakota State University; Frayne Olson, North Dakota State University
Outstanding AETR Article: Jada M. Thompson, University of Arkansas; Misti D. Sharp, University of Florida; Jonathan C. Walton, University of Tennessee
*Ruiqing Miao, Auburn University
*Jerrod Penn, Louisiana State University & LSU Agricultural Center
*Loka L. Ashwood, University of Kentucky
Presidential Recognition Award: Kristen McGuire, AAEA Executive Director
Uma Lele Mentor Fellowship: Suresh Kumar
McCorkle Scholarship: Piyush Gandhi
Uma Lele Women's Scholarship: Disha Gupta, India Gandhi Institute of Developement
AAEA Trust Travel Grants: 58 people received travel grant funds from the AAEA Trust
Academic Bowl Winners
1st Place: LSU; Benjamin Goldstein, Riley LaSavia, Colin Raby
2nd Place: LSU; Blake Edwards, Ali Fontenot, Carlos Sandoval
3rd Place: TAMU; Maddison Esterak, Owen Gibson, John Hendrix
Outstanding Paper Competition
1st place: Lars Rostad, University of Minnesota
2nd place: Ryanna Tietje, The Ohio State University
3rd place: Trent Claessens, University of Guelph
Outstanding Chapter Club: Iowa State University
Outstanding Creative Club: Oklahoma State University
GSS Policy Communications Competition
1st Place: Anthony Caruso, Oklahoma State University
2nd Place: Azaz Zaman, Auburn University
3rd Place: Linge Yang, University of Connecticut
Case Study Competition
1st Place: University of Arkansas (Andrew Dilley, Walker Davis, Makenzie McJunkins)
2nd Place: Kansas State University (Calder McCollum, Delide Joseph, Vera Adabrah-Danquah)
3rd Place: University of Florida (Meri Hambaryan, Kelvin Amon, Chenxi Hu)
Extension Competition
1st place: Khashi Ghorbani, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
2nd place: John Robinson, North Carolina State University
3rd place: Alexis Ghormley, Texas A&M University
Data Visualization Challenge
1st Place: Walter Ac Pangán, Jiyeon Kim, Priyanka Sharma for the Heartland region
2nd Place: Vidalina Abadam, Sanchita Chakrovorty, Jennifer Kennedy for the Southeast region
3rd Place: Davidson Obilor Nwaonu, Elizabeth Thilmany, Jean Pierre Zavala Varela for the Northeast region
FAMPS Poster Competition: Hannah Wich, Stephen F. Austin State University; Jaime Luke, Kansas State University; Kaitlyn L. Malakoff, Arizona State University
ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.
Media Contact
Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], www.aaea.org
SOURCE Agricultural & Applied Economics Association
