Over 50 Recognized at 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting in New Orleans, LA

Awards six Fellows, and a two new appreciation club

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 1,300 participated in the 2024 AAEA Annual Meeting which took place on July 28- July 30 at the New Orleans Marriot. On Monday, July 29, 2024, AAEA Awarded six Fellows, two appreciation clubs, and over 30 awards at this year's Awards, Fellows & Appreciation Clubs Recognition Ceremony.

2024 Class of Fellows

Titus Awokuse, Michigan State University

Oral Capps, Texas A&M University

Steven Deller , University of Wisconsin-Madison

, Rachael Goodhue , University of California, Davis

, Tom Marsh , Washington State University

, Alfons Weersink , University of Guelph

2024 Appreciation Clubs

Jayson Lusk , Oklahoma State University

, Jean-Paul Chavas, University of Wisconsin

2024 AAEA Award Winners

*Honorable mentions

Outstanding Master's Thesis Award: Tara Mittelberg, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Zibo Jin, University of Minnesota; Aaron Lorenz,University of Guelph

*Audrey Rizk, University of Florida

Outstanding Doctoral Dissertation Award: Jake Smith, Iowa State University

*Sarah Smith, University of California, Davis

Distinguished Teaching Awards:

1.Less than 10 years: Na Zuo, University of Arizona

*Nathan Kemper, University of Arkansas

2.10 or more years', Undergraduate: Brian Briggeman, Kansas State University

3.10 or more years', Graduate: Dixie Dalton, Virginia Tech

Distinguished Extension/Outreach Program Awards:

1.Less than 10 years' experience: Amy Hagerman, Oklahoma State University

2.10 or more years' experience: Dawn Thilmany, Colorado State University

3.Group: Maria Marshall, Purdue University

Bruce Gardner Award: Dana Hoag, Colorado State University; Jesse Burkhardt, Colorado State University

*Cesar Escalante, University of Georgia

Quality of Research Discovery Award: Laura Tiehen, USDA Economic Research Service; Dean Jolliffe, World Bank; Juan Margitic, Inter-American Development Bank; Martin Ravallion (Deceased)

*Kathleen Segerson, North Carolina State University

*Junjie Wu, North Carolina State University

*Chunhua Wang, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Quality of Communication Award: Carrie Litkowski, USDA Economic Research Service; Tatiana Borisova, USDA Economic Research Service; Jonathan Law, USDA Economic Research Service; Dipak Subedi, USDA Economic Research Service; Monika Ghimire, USDA Economic Research Service; Katherine Lim, USDA Economic Research Service; Kathy Kassel, USDA Economic Research Service

AAEA Mentoring Award: Marc Bellemare, University of Minnesota

Publication of Enduring Quality Award: Tim Haab, The Ohio State University; Kenneth McConnell, University of Maryland

Outstanding AJAE Article: Jared Hutchins, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

*Anne Byrne, USDA-Economic Research Service

*David Just, Cornell University

Outstanding AJAE Reviewers: Margaret Jodlowski, Ohio State University; William Ridley, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Colette Salemi, University of Victoria; Austin Ford Ramsey, University of Georgia

Outstanding AEPP Article: Joseph P. Janzen, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Trey Malone, University of Arkansas; K. Aleks Schaefer, Oklahoma State University; Daniel P. Scheitrum, Cal Poly

Outstanding Choices Article: Dragan Milijkovic, North Dakota State University; Frayne Olson, North Dakota State University

Outstanding AETR Article: Jada M. Thompson, University of Arkansas; Misti D. Sharp, University of Florida; Jonathan C. Walton, University of Tennessee

*Ruiqing Miao, Auburn University

*Jerrod Penn, Louisiana State University & LSU Agricultural Center

*Loka L. Ashwood, University of Kentucky

Presidential Recognition Award: Kristen McGuire, AAEA Executive Director

Uma Lele Mentor Fellowship: Suresh Kumar

McCorkle Scholarship: Piyush Gandhi

Uma Lele Women's Scholarship: Disha Gupta, India Gandhi Institute of Developement

AAEA Trust Travel Grants: 58 people received travel grant funds from the AAEA Trust

Academic Bowl Winners

1st Place: LSU; Benjamin Goldstein, Riley LaSavia, Colin Raby

2nd Place: LSU; Blake Edwards, Ali Fontenot, Carlos Sandoval

3rd Place: TAMU; Maddison Esterak, Owen Gibson, John Hendrix

Outstanding Paper Competition

1st place: Lars Rostad, University of Minnesota

2nd place: Ryanna Tietje, The Ohio State University

3rd place: Trent Claessens, University of Guelph

Outstanding Chapter Club: Iowa State University

Outstanding Creative Club: Oklahoma State University

GSS Policy Communications Competition

1st Place: Anthony Caruso, Oklahoma State University

2nd Place: Azaz Zaman, Auburn University

3rd Place: Linge Yang, University of Connecticut

Case Study Competition

1st Place: University of Arkansas (Andrew Dilley, Walker Davis, Makenzie McJunkins)

2nd Place: Kansas State University (Calder McCollum, Delide Joseph, Vera Adabrah-Danquah)

3rd Place: University of Florida (Meri Hambaryan, Kelvin Amon, Chenxi Hu)

Extension Competition

1st place: Khashi Ghorbani, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

2nd place: John Robinson, North Carolina State University

3rd place: Alexis Ghormley, Texas A&M University

Data Visualization Challenge

1st Place: Walter Ac Pangán, Jiyeon Kim, Priyanka Sharma for the Heartland region

2nd Place: Vidalina Abadam, Sanchita Chakrovorty, Jennifer Kennedy for the Southeast region

3rd Place: Davidson Obilor Nwaonu, Elizabeth Thilmany, Jean Pierre Zavala Varela for the Northeast region

FAMPS Poster Competition: Hannah Wich, Stephen F. Austin State University; Jaime Luke, Kansas State University; Kaitlyn L. Malakoff, Arizona State University

