Over 500,000 Rescued by Sea on 9/11: New Film Boatlift 9/11 to Honor Largest Maritime Evacuation in U.S. History

The film is produced by Suzanne DeLaurentiis and Nathan Samdahl, directed and produced by Dale Fabrigar, and written by Tricia Aurand.

Beyond honoring the heroism of that day, the project also shines a light on the long-term health consequences faced by many 9/11 survivors. Thousands developed serious illnesses — including respiratory conditions and various forms of cancer and kidney disease — linked to prolonged exposure to toxic debris and air contamination in the aftermath of the attacks.

In support of that broader awareness mission, the Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation (MNITF) and executive director, Nicole Mendez, has joined the initiative to help amplify support by participating in the project's community engagement efforts.

Several sponsors have stepped forward in support of the project's message of resilience, remembrance, and health advocacy.

Boatlift 9/11 stars Sofia Helin (The Bridge, Atlantic Crossing), Preslea Elliott (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Hank Northrop (Days of Our Lives, Criminal Minds).

As the 25th anniversary approaches, Boatlift 9/11 aims not only to memorialize an unprecedented rescue effort, but also to remind audiences of the enduring human cost of that day — and the importance of continued awareness, medical advocacy, and support for survivors.

