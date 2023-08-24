Over 60% of Tutors on BestKru are Independent Educators - Survey Results

"Our platform was built with the vision of nurturing a community of dedicated tutors and empowering them to prosper in their careers. It brings us immense joy to witness over 60% of our tutors achieving their dreams of making a meaningful income through teaching."— Kamonwan Achjanis, CMO of BestKru Tweet this

Kamonwan Achjanis, Chief Marketing Officer of BestKru, expressed her enthusiasm for the survey results, stating, "We are thrilled to see the positive impact BestKru has had on the lives of so many educators in Thailand. Our platform was built with the vision of nurturing a community of dedicated tutors and empowering them to prosper in their careers. It brings us immense joy to witness over 60% of our tutors achieving their dreams of making a meaningful income through teaching."

The success of BestKru has been evident not just in urban centers but also in rural areas, where talented educators were often overlooked before the platform's inception. Today, BestKru stands as a beacon of hope for those aspiring to become tutors, irrespective of their location or background.

BestKru stands out for its exceptional accessibility, allowing tutors to embark on their teaching journey at their own pace and convenience. Whether they are looking to teach part-time on weekends or prefer to focus on primary school students initially, the platform provides a supportive environment for educators to gain valuable experience. This flexibility enables tutors to gradually transition into a full-time tutoring career or even establish their own small tutoring business.

About BestKru

BestKru is a one-on-one tutor search website that offers students a wide variety of private face-to-face tuition and online classes in a variety of school subjects, music skills, languages, and sports in over 60 different categories.

Students can browse a vast library of registered Thai tutors and, through the use of BestKru's refined search engine tool, select the tutor that matches their desired skill level, experience, and expertise, by contacting them directly and free of charge to organise prospective lessons, payment options and convenient teaching times.

