Over 60 Young Coders Compete in Holon School District's First Block-Based Coding Championship, Organized by CodeMonkey

Both boys and girls competed side by side, underscoring the competition's emphasis on gender inclusivity in STEM from the earliest school years. Post this

CodeMonkey, a leading K–12 computer science curriculum platform bringing coding and AI education to children worldwide, today announced the successful conclusion of a month-long coding competition held across the Holon school district. The event culminated in a live finals competition on May 13th, 2026, bringing together more than 60 students from grades 3 and 4 for a celebration of young talent, digital creativity, and inclusive education.

The competition, organized entirely by CodeMonkey, challenged students to demonstrate their coding skills using block-based programming through CodeMonkey's Beaver Achiever course, a structured, age-appropriate coding curriculum designed to introduce elementary-school children to the fundamentals of computer science through engaging, gamified challenges.

A Month of Learning, a Day of Champions

Over the course of one month, students from multiple schools across the Holon district participated in the competition, working through progressively challenging coding levels in the Beaver Achiever course. The program culminated in a finals event held on May 13th, where the top young coders faced off in a showcase of the skills they had built throughout the competition.

The finals drew participants from a wide range of schools, socio-economic backgrounds, and ethnic communities, reflecting CodeMonkey's core commitment to making quality computer science education accessible to every child, regardless of their background. Both boys and girls competed side by side, underscoring the competition's emphasis on gender inclusivity in STEM from the earliest school years.

Block-Based Coding as a Gateway to Digital Literacy

The competition was built around CodeMonkey's Beaver Achiever course, which uses block-based coding, a visual, drag-and-drop approach to programming, to make coding concepts accessible and intuitive for young learners. By removing the barrier of syntax, block-based coding allows children as young as third grade to focus on computational thinking, problem-solving, and logical reasoning.

CodeMonkey's curriculum is used by educators and schools globally, offering a comprehensive K–12 pathway from introductory block-based coding through to text-based programming and AI literacy.

Bringing CS Education to Every Classroom

The Holon district competition is part of CodeMonkey's broader mission to bridge the digital divide in computer science education. By partnering with school districts and providing a structured competition framework, CodeMonkey enables schools to motivate students, recognize achievement, and foster a culture of coding from an early age.

The success of the Holon competition demonstrates the growing appetite for meaningful, curriculum-aligned CS programs at the elementary leve and the powerful impact that friendly competition can have in driving student engagement and skill development.

About CodeMonkey

CodeMonkey is a K–12 computer science curriculum platform that brings coding and AI education to children around the world. Through its game-based, curriculum-aligned courses, CodeMonkey empowers students from kindergarten through high school to develop computational thinking and digital skills essential for the 21st century. CodeMonkey's programs are used in schools and districts globally, supporting teachers with ready-to-use lesson plans, progress tracking, and engaging student experiences.

For more information, visit www.codemonkey.com.

Media Contact

Vitaly Tev, CodeMonkey Studios Ltd., 1 (888) 299- 3294, [email protected], www.codemonkey.com

SOURCE CodeMonkey Studios Ltd.