Over 65% of Americans say they are comfortable providing feedback to their healthcare provider but believe their feedback does not lead to any change

People reflect higher levels of trust in healthcare settings where they are more likely to know or have chosen the providers, such as primary care providers or specialists, than in hospitals or emergency/urgent care settings.• People reflect higher levels of trust in healthcare settings where they are more likely to know or have chosen the providers, such as primary care providers or specialists, than in hospitals or emergency/urgent care settings.

People place greater importance on the relationship they have with their provider than on getting care when they need it, seeing the interactions they have with a doctor as more of a relationship than a transaction.

People want to provide feedback immediately, a majority within 24 hours, while they also prefer to provide feedback online. Yet, two-thirds of people feel their feedback has not led to any change.

"This issue of pulse reinforces that trust remains important to the US healthcare consumer. This is reinforced by the fact they see their healthcare interactions as relationships more than transactions," said Jason A. Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute. "They are also telling us they want to help make healthcare better by providing feedback but are not confident their voices are heard or their input acted on. Ultimately, they are telling us we still have work to do. Our hope is this data helps us think about where we can start in elevating our experience efforts in the US healthcare system."

About the PX Pulse Survey

The Beryl Institute – Ipsos PX Pulse represents a first-of-its-kind effort to elevate understanding of the current perspectives on patient experience in U.S. healthcare.

This effort regularly captures healthcare consumer perspectives of patient experience in the United States, determines the practices and processes that have the greatest impact and influence on healthcare consumers, and tracks how the market sees patient experience evolving over time.

About The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients and families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques. "Game Changers" – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 indexes and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP http://www.ipsos.com

The publication of these findings abides by local rules and regulations.

For more information on Ipsos' patient experience and healthcare contributions, you can follow Ipsos on LinkedIn and Twitter (@ipsosus).

