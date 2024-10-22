Over 7,000 Officers Combat Boating Under the Influence Nationwide During 'Operation Dry Water'

Boating under the influence continues to be a serious concern on our nation's waterways. Every arrest during Operation Dry Water represents a critical step toward preventing potential tragedies. Post this

"Boating under the influence continues to be a serious concern on our nation's waterways. Every arrest during Operation Dry Water represents a critical step toward preventing potential tragedies," said Joe McCullough, NASBLA Chair. "The dedication of the officers, agencies, and partners involved in this campaign plays a critical role in making our waterways safer for everyone."

In addition to the enforcement efforts, NASBLA and its partner agencies conducted extensive outreach to educate the public about the risks of boating under the influence. Boaters were reminded that impaired boating is not only illegal but also highly dangerous, significantly increasing the likelihood of incidents and fatalities.

Operation Dry Water is held annually near the July 4th holiday, a time when boating traffic is high and the risk of alcohol- and drug- related incidents tends to increase. NASBLA, with support from the U.S. Coast Guard and numerous law enforcement and safety partners, continues to focus on reducing boating-related injuries and fatalities through public awareness and law enforcement efforts.

For more information on Operation Dry Water, visit http://www.operationdrywater.org.

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) coordinates the Operation Dry Water campaign, in partnership with law enforcement agencies and outreach partners nationwide, through a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a year-round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol use on the water. http://www.operationdrywater.org.

