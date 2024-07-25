Over 70 Homeless Students Graduate from Summer School Program

"SHIP is thrilled to congratulate our students on this tremendous accomplishment. Every young person walking across the stage today is starting the school year ahead of where they were at the beginning of the summer." – Melissa Muntz, Executive Director, SHIP of Frederick County Post this

2024 was the 8th year of the New Horizons Academy, a five week program that provides an opportunity for youth experiencing housing instability to receive academic and life skills instruction. Students receive credit for courses required to graduate and are awarded a $600 stipend for completing the program. The program is open to all students experiencing homelessness and attending a Frederick County Public High School in the fall of 2024.

All students graduating from the program will also receive a $4,000 scholarship to Hood College.

"Hood College is proud to partner with the New Horizons Academy Summer Program to help students in our community see college as a possibility. Scholarships like these and our partnership with SHIP allow the college to provide additional support and access to funding opportunities for increasing numbers of Frederick County students." – Nikki Bamonti, Director of Admission, Hood College

According to the US Department of Education, there are over 1.5 million public school students nationwide who experience homelessness each year. As of July 2024, there were over 1,000 homeless youth enrolled in Frederick County Public Schools. SHIP works to improve the lives of Frederick County's most vulnerable youth who are experiencing homelessness, helping them to achieve stability before entering adulthood. Those who do not graduate from high school are 3.5 times more likely to experience homelessness as adults.

Media Contact

Melissa Muntz, SHIP of Frederick County, (240) 415-8971, [email protected], https://shipfrederick.com/

SOURCE SHIP of Frederick County