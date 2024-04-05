Over 8000 AT&T and DIRECTV Workers Seek Contract Resolution by Mid-Night Saturday - Launch TreatLilyFairly.com to highlight issues before the expiration deadline.

"To date, the company has shown little inclination to bargain on substantive labor relations issues of concern and has instead focused on reducing existing protections for union members," Frank Arce, Vice President of CWA District 9. Post this

Since the company has refused to bargain and provide a new contract, CWA District 9 Launched a campaign to use AT&T's own words to remind them that "it's not complicated" and "everyone should get the same deal" when it comes to fair pay for an honest day's work. "There should never be a second tier of employment or unequal pay for workers with the same skill," stated Peter O'Brien, a 25-year AT&T Employee and president of CWA Local 9510.

"To date, the company has shown little inclination to bargain on substantive labor relations issues of concern and has instead focused on reducing existing protections for union members," stated Frank Arce, Vice President of CWA District 9. "If we can't reach an agreement by midnight Saturday, we will be forced to take additional actions against these companies."

CWA is asking AT&T and DIRECTV to:

Provide job security for employees by signing a new collective bargaining agreement.

Invest more in the maintenance and upkeep of their existing network

Expand fiber and update technology for more customers

Stop paying less for work by outsourcing jobs or pushing a two-tier system that is unprotected and pays less.

Stop blaming the workers for rising medical costs & pay fair cost of living increases.

Maintain their commitment to fund the pension plans properly

Stop claiming that paying higher medical costs could lead to bankruptcy while making over $800 million in profits.

Marisa Remski, a 43-year AT&T employee and president of CWA Local 9003, stated, "With more customers working from home, there is more reason for high-skilled jobs to be compensated at a high enough salary to allow workers to live in the communities they serve."

It's not complicated. AT&T and DirecTV need to provide their workers with a fair contract now! Visit https://TreatLilyFairly.com to learn more.

