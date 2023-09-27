Over $90,000 Donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Warrior For Life Fund in honor of late Woburn resident, Dan White

HPI raised over $90,000 at its third annual Daniel White Memorial Golf Tournament. All proceeds from the tournament went directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Warrior For Life Fund.

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Plans, Inc. (HPI) is happy to share exciting news from its president and CEO, Deb Hodges—a lifelong Woburn resident.

HPI raised over $90,000 at its third annual Daniel White Memorial Golf Tournament at the Pinehills Golf Club in beautiful Plymouth, Massachusetts. All proceeds from the tournament went directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Warrior For Life Fund. This event honors Dan White, a Woburn resident, Woburn Boys & Girls Club supporter, and beloved colleague of more than 24 years, who passed away in 2020. We are incredibly honored to give back to two amazing organizations.

Deb Hodges said, "Dan was dedicated to HPI for many years, and we miss him every day. Carrying on his legacy of giving back to others means the world to me and all of HPI."

About HPI

HPI redefines what is possible with self-funded health plans. As a leading national third-party administrator, they partner with health plan brokers and employers to provide innovative self-funding strategies and customized plans tailored to each client's needs and population. HPI's solutions give employers greater cost transparency and control, while elevating the member experience. It is their flexible approach, entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to quality, technology, and service that enable them to deliver premium value to their customers.

For more information, visit www.hpiTPA.com

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Boys & Girls Clubs of America had its beginnings in 1860 with three women in Hartford, Connecticut - Mary Goodwin, Alice Goodwin, and Elizabeth Hammersley - believing that boys who roamed the streets should have a positive alternative. Today, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America continues its founding mission to help kids succeed. Through local chapters, clubs and community programs, the organization provides caring mentors, a safe place to learn and grow, and innovative, quality programs designed to empower youth to excel in school and lead healthy, productive lives.

About the Warrior For Life Fund

Warrior for Life Fund (WFLF) focuses support to active duty, veterans, and their families through sport and community as they navigate the unique challenges of combat deployments and life after service. Utilizing an evidence based and informed approach, WFLF creates an enduring environment of fellowship, fitness, and mental/cognitive health improvement that has lasting impact to our members.

