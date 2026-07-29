Over 90% of Americans are paying an invisible "forgetfulness tax," new research reveals

"Many Americans are paying what we're calling a 'forgetfulness tax.' It's not the result of frivolous spending or poor financial decisions, but rather the reality of small oversights accumulating over time." Post this

The survey also highlights other financial impacts of forgetfulness. More than three-quarters (76%) of Americans accidentally bought something they already owned because they forgot they had it, while nearly half (48%) forgot to pay a bill on time.

Elisabella Ricca, personal finance and consumer analyst at TopCashback, said: "Many Americans are paying what we're calling a 'forgetfulness tax.' It's not the result of frivolous spending or poor financial decisions, but rather the reality of small oversights accumulating over time.

"The good news is that many of these costly mistakes are easily preventable. Americans can employ simple strategies such as setting calendar reminders, enabling automatic payments and reviewing subscriptions to avoid leaving money on the table. When shopping online, using a coupon and cash back site's browser extension can remind shoppers to apply coupons or activate available cash back before they check out."

Beyond the financial impact, forgetfulness also takes an emotional toll. More than seven in 10 (71%) respondents said realizing forgetfulness costs them money left them feeling annoyed, while 69% said they felt frustrated.

Respondents pointed to increasingly busy and digitally cluttered lifestyles as leading contributors to this "forgetfulness" phenomenon. Nearly four in 10 (38%) said they're simply too busy, while 31% blamed too many accounts, subscriptions and financial tasks to keep track of.

Recurring subscriptions appear to be another major source of the "forgetfulness tax." More than half (55%) discovered they were paying for a subscription they no longer used, demonstrating how easily recurring charges can go unnoticed. Another 31% said they've kept a subscription because canceling felt like too much effort.

While forgetfulness may seem trivial, the financial consequences can add up to meaningful losses. Nearly four in 10 (38%) said forgetfulness has cost them more than $100, including one in 10 (9%) respondents who reported losing more than $500 to forgetfulness.

Notes to Editors

Research undertaken by TopCashback. Total sample size: 2,500 US adults over age 18. Research carried out between July 6 and July 20, 2026.

For additional data, please contact the TopCashback press office.

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About TopCashback.com

TopCashback.com (TopCashback) is the USA's most generous cash back website. At the core of its business, TopCashback values fairness and honesty, guaranteeing the highest cash back rates at over 7,000 stores nationwide. Founded in the USA in 2011, TopCashback is the only free cash back site in the nation that gives 100% of the commission received from retailers back to members who purchased through its site. As a result, members can earn an average of $450 cash back each year with no minimum cash out requirements and over 25 payment options, including PayPal, direct deposit and gift cards. With over five million members since its inception, TopCashback also provides a large selection of coupons, ranging from money-off discounts to free shipping, to use in conjunction with earning cash back.

Media Contact

Elisabella Ricca, TopCashback, 1 9737443478, [email protected], TopCashback.com

SOURCE TopCashback