Over Eight Million People Visited Power to Decide's 'AbortionFinder' Tool Since The Overturn of Roe v. Wade

"As an OB-GYN who includes abortion care as part of my practice, I've seen first hand the impact that Dobbs has had on existing barriers to abortion care, creating an even more dire and confusing landscape for individuals to navigate. Many of my patients have had to overcome immense obstacles to access abortion care, but it is those who cannot make it to my office that keep me up at night," said Power to Decide CEO, Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH.

Since Dobbs, attacks on abortion care have skyrocketed across the country with numerous states enacting total abortion bans and severe restrictions, creating a distressing and confusing abortion care landscape. A Power to Decide poll found more than seven out of ten respondents (73%) indicated they did not know of a clinic or health care provider that they could go to if they wanted or needed an abortion in the near future.

"AbortionFinder is a critical tool to get people accurate, trustworthy and up-to-date abortion care information in the midst of confusion and misinformation. As attacks on abortion care continue, Power to Decide remains committed to ensuring abortion seekers have accurate information about abortion options so they can make informed decisions and access the care they need," continued Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH.

Launched in 2020, AbortionFinder features the most comprehensive directory of trusted and verified abortion providers and assistance resources in the United States, available in English and Spanish. AbortionFinder is continuously updated as state laws and service provisions change. To learn more visit AbortionFinder.org.

No personal information about visitors to AbortionFinder is collected.

Power to Decide is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for all by providing trusted information, expanding access to quality services, and catalyzing culture change.

