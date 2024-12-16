Whether you're traveling to visit family or enjoying a winter getaway, FSA funds are a perfect way to buy products that support your health routines and that allow you to address any issues or needs that might arise for you or your dependents while on the road. Post this

Proprietary data from FSA Store indicates that nearly 70% of account holders have a December 31 spending deadline, which is the date by which FSA users must spend remaining funds to avoid forfeiture (the loss of unused funds).

10 FSA-eligible Healthy Travel Purchases

1. Relieve muscle pain. Riding in a cramped car or airplane, sleeping in an unfamiliar bed, and disrupting normal fitness routines can lead to joint and muscle pain. FSA-eligible items like the HyperIce Normatec Go, KT Tape Recovery Ice Heat Massage Ball, Neo G Back Brace, and Caring Mill by Aura Revive Mini Massage Gun can relieve travel-related pain and discomfort.

2. Protect yourself from viruses. It's not uncommon to pick up a "bug" when traveling to new places and being around new or different people. Use FSA funds to purchase products like Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Caring Mill Travel Alcohol Wipes, and Pediatric Face Masks, and protect yourself from the spread of viruses.

3. Treat digestive discomfort. Holiday travel is famous for rich, filling food and drink, which can disrupt your digestive health. Treat these symptoms with FSA-eligible items like Wonder Belly Bloat and Gas Relief and Pepto Bismol LiquiCaps.

4. Protect your skin. Whether you're on the slopes, the beach or your backyard, use FSA funds to purchase skincare products with an SPF of 15 or greater, like Sun Bum Lip Balm, EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum Face Sunscreen, and Caring Mill Children's Sunscreen to protect your skin.

5. Diagnose and treat illness. Getting sick on the road is the last thing anyone wants, and taking the proper steps to treat your symptoms in a timely fashion is important. Use FSA funds to purchase eligible travel items before your trip, including COVID-19 tests and Sejoy Infrared Forehead Thermometer or Caring Mill by Aura Digital Pacifier Thermometer so you can quickly determine the next best steps to treat illnesses that pop up while traveling. If you do get sick, eligible items like the Caring Mill by Aura Portable Nebulizer, Mucinex Max Strength Tablets, Cepacol Extra Strength Throat Lozenges, or Tylenol Extra Strength Caplets are an easy, portable way to find relief from symptoms.

6. Stay hydrated. Dehydration is common when traveling, but FSA-eligible items like Cure Hydrating Electrolyte Drink Mix pouches can help you avoid the many negative, and often serious, side effects of dehydration.

7. Treat dry, itchy eyes. New environments and travel situations, not to mention late nights with family and friends, can lead to eye irritation. Be prepared with FSA-eligible items like Systane Ultra Lubricating Eye Drops, Visine Red Eye Total Comfort Multi-Symptom Eye Drops, and LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops.

8. Avoid air and car sickness. Nausea related to motion sickness can strike anyone at any age. Take steps to avoid this with FSA-eligible items like a Reliefband Nausea Relief wearable device and Dramamine Motion Sickness Relief for Kids.

9. Keep children's health on track. It's important to maintain the health routines of young children when traveling, and products like Willow Portable Breast Milk Cooler, Caring Mill Overnight Underpants, and FridaBaby NoseFrida Snotsucker Travel Case make this easier.

10. Manage allergies. Sneezing, congestion, runny nose, headache, and eye irritation from allergies can be triggered when we travel. Arm yourself with FSA-eligible allergy relief products like Benadryl Dye-Free Allergy Relief and Children's Allegra Allergy 12-Hour Non-Drowsy Dissolve Tablets.

Deadline Reminders. In addition to understanding how FSA funds can be used, consumers should understand and remember these deadline facts in the coming weeks:

While December 31 is the most common spending deadline for FSAs, this deadline can vary based on an organization's plan year. Account holders should log in to their FSA portal, if available, to verify their deadline, or check with their employer or FSA administrator.

is the most common spending deadline for FSAs, this deadline can vary based on an organization's plan year. Account holders should log in to their FSA portal, if available, to verify their deadline, or check with their employer or FSA administrator. An employer may offer an FSA deadline extension, such as a partial rollover of unused funds; a grace period (2.5 months after your plan year end date; typically March 15 ); and/or a run-out period. These extensions are completely optional. Check on your FSA portal or with your employer, your benefits team, or FSA administrator to confirm availability of these options.

