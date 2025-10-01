Over the Top Management Rebrands as Momentum Association Management

Over the Top Management, a boutique consultancy serving associations and nonprofits, today announced its rebrand as Momentum, reflecting the firm's evolution into a next-generation partner for both strategic advisory and full-service association management.
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the Top Management, a boutique consultancy serving associations and nonprofits, today announced its rebrand as Momentum, reflecting the firm's evolution into a next-generation partner for both strategic advisory and full-service association management.
The rebrand underscores Momentum's dual focus: helping associations, nonprofits, and foundations accelerate growth through strategic guidance while also providing robust, full-service Association Management Company (AMC) solutions.
As part of this transition, Matthew R. Ott, M.S., FASAE, CAE, CMP, AAiP will serve as Chief Executive Officer, overseeing Momentum's strategy and advisory practice. An internationally recognized leader in the association sector, Ott has over two decades of executive leadership experience, marked by notable achievements in revenue growth, mergers and acquisitions, membership expansion, and global network development.
Additionally, Momentum announced the appointment of Joe Sapp, MBA, CAE as President to lead the firm's Association Management (AMC) division. Sapp, who served over 17 years at Talley Management Group, most recently as President, brings extensive experience in operations, member services, and board management. His leadership will allow Momentum to scale its full-service management offerings, positioning the firm as a comprehensive partner for associations seeking both strategic insight and operational excellence.
"Momentum represents forward motion, impact, and growth; everything we stand for as a partner to associations," said Ott. "With Joe joining our leadership team, we can now offer clients both world-class strategic guidance and the infrastructure and day-to-day management support, innovative technologies, and resources they need to thrive."
Momentum's expanded model will serve associations and nonprofits of all sizes, from those seeking high-level strategy engagements to organizations requiring end-to-end management solutions.
"Associations today face unprecedented challenges and disruptions, including shifting member expectations, challenges to existing revenue streams, and increasing competition," added Sapp. "Momentum is uniquely positioned to help organizations adapt, modernize, and achieve sustainable growth."
The rebrand and leadership expansion mark a pivotal moment for the firm, designed to accelerate business growth across both strategic consulting and full-service AMC engagements.
For more information, visit www.momentumamc.com.
