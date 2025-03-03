Overcoming Challenges in Clinical Trial Completion, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about implementing strategies that prioritize the participant's experience and improve overall trial outcomes. Attendees will understand the difficulties in enrolling and keeping participants engaged throughout the trial. The featured speaker will share insights into addressing the issues related to accurate and timely data collection from diverse sites. The speaker will also discuss the benefits and challenges of decentralized clinical trials and how they can enhance participant access and engagement.
TORONTO, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical trials are the backbone of medical advancements, yet they often face significant hurdles in their final stages. The "last mile" of clinical trials refers to the crucial phase where the connection between researchers, clinical sites and participants must be seamless to ensure the success of the study.
This webinar will delve into the complexities of this phase, highlighting the common obstacles and presenting effective strategies to overcome them. By attending this webinar, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the last mile in clinical trials and learn how to implement effective solutions to bridge the gap between researchers, sites and participants. This knowledge will empower attendees to conduct more efficient, compliant and participant-friendly trials, ultimately contributing to the advancement of medical research.
The expert speaker will focus on the following key topics in this webinar:
- Participant Recruitment and Retention: Strategies to improve enrollment and maintain participant engagement throughout the trial
- Data Collection and Management: Solutions for ensuring accurate and timely data collection across diverse sites
- Patient-Centric Approaches: Strategies that prioritize the participant's experience to improve trial outcomes
Do not miss this opportunity to stay ahead in the ever-evolving field of clinical research. Take the first step towards mastering the final frontier of clinical trials.
Register for this webinar to transform challenges into opportunities and optimize the crucial final stages of clinical trials.
Join Justin North, Vice President of Product Management, TriNetX; Prof. Kamaraj Karunanithi, Consultant Hematologist and Director of Research & Innovation at University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM); and Dr. David Karp, MD, PhD, Chief, Division of Rheumatic Diseases from UT Southwestern Medical Center, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10:30am EDT (3:30pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Challenges in Clinical Trial Completion.
