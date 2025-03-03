Overcoming Challenges in Clinical Trial Completion, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This knowledge will empower attendees to conduct more efficient, compliant and participant-friendly trials, ultimately contributing to the advancement of medical research. Post this

The expert speaker will focus on the following key topics in this webinar:

Participant Recruitment and Retention: Strategies to improve enrollment and maintain participant engagement throughout the trial

Data Collection and Management: Solutions for ensuring accurate and timely data collection across diverse sites

Patient-Centric Approaches: Strategies that prioritize the participant's experience to improve trial outcomes

Join Justin North, Vice President of Product Management, TriNetX; Prof. Kamaraj Karunanithi, Consultant Hematologist and Director of Research & Innovation at University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM); and Dr. David Karp, MD, PhD, Chief, Division of Rheumatic Diseases from UT Southwestern Medical Center, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10:30am EDT (3:30pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Challenges in Clinical Trial Completion.

