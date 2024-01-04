Overcoming Challenges in Implementing eConsent in Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

eConsent has emerged as a pivotal advancement in the clinical trial industry, revolutionizing the traditional paper-based consent process and making participation possible for previously unreachable populations and patient demographics. Post this

The featured speaker will cover the following topics:

Navigating regulatory compliance

Bridging the digital divide

Securing eConsent processes

Confirming participant comprehension

Fostering participant engagement

Attendees will also learn practical knowledge to navigate the complex landscape of eConsent implementation, fostering a smoother and more participant-centric informed consent process in clinical trials.

Join this webinar to discover the potential of participant-centered clinical trials through the diverse insights of eConsent, revolutionizing compliance, inclusivity, security, comprehension and engagement strategies.

Join Greg Tullo, Vice President of Professional Services Americas, Viedoc, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 1pm EST (6pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Challenges in Implementing eConsent in Clinical Trials.

