Overcoming Challenges in Psychiatry Clinical Research: Innovations in Patient Retention and Collaborative Care, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the critical challenges and innovative solutions designed to enhance the accuracy and reliability of psychiatry clinical research. Attendees will learn about innovative medication adherence services, which are crucial in reducing placebo impacts by promoting consistent and accurate medication use among participants. The featured speakers will share insights into leveraging community partnerships to help build trust in the community to enhance participant engagement and retention, leading to more reliable and comprehensive data. The speakers will also discuss effective strategies for managing placebo responses, improving patient recruitment and retention, and leveraging the power of lived experiences to advance mental health research.
TORONTO, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar to learn how innovative solutions and collaborative efforts are transforming psychiatry clinical research.
Psychiatry clinical research involves distinctive challenges that make it difficult to achieve reliable study outcomes. As a result, these challenges hinder the ability to bring new and effective treatment options to the patients who need them. The diversity of psychiatric disorders, the subjective nature of diagnosis and the strong placebo effect obscure the true efficacy of interventions. Moreover, poor medication adherence and patient retention issues undermine the reliability and effectiveness of clinical trials.
In this upcoming webinar, the expert speakers will dive into these critical challenges and explore innovative solutions designed to enhance the accuracy and reliability of psychiatry clinical research. This webinar is tailored for researchers, clinicians and stakeholders aiming to improve patient outcomes and streamline research processes.
One of the primary issues is the high incidence of placebo responses, which can significantly skew study results. In this webinar, the expert speakers will discuss cutting-edge methodologies and best practices for managing and mitigating placebo effects, ensuring more robust and conclusive findings. A key focus will be innovative medication adherence services, which are crucial in reducing placebo impacts by promoting consistent and accurate medication use among participants.
Patient recruitment and retention remains a significant challenge in clinical research. The expert speakers will share insights from the accelerated enrollment solutions (AES) sites and highlight successful strategies for maintaining high retention rates. They will focus on how to enhance participant engagement and retention, leading to more reliable and comprehensive data.
Additionally, the expert speakers will share how business resource groups (BRGs), which comprise individuals with lived experiences in the psychiatry space, provide invaluable perspectives and support to research initiatives and help bridge the gap between clinical research and real-world patient experiences.
Register for the webinar to discover effective strategies for managing placebo responses, improving patient retention and leveraging the power of lived experiences to advance mental health research.
Join experts from the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sabine Krofczik-Wilhelm, PhD, Executive Director and Pillar Head of the Neurodegenerative and Psychiatry; Dr. Bethany B. Davis, MD, Medical Director of Psychiatry and Neurology, Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES); Dr. Anna Gonzaga, MD, Medical Director; Omar Moreira, MS, Patient Recruitment Lead – Patient Enrollment Optimization, Patient First Digital Solutions; Rakhi Kilaru, MS, MBA, Executive Director – Statistical Science; and Richie Pfeiffer, MS, Senior Director, Patient First Digital Solutions Strategy and Insights, for the live webinar on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Challenges in Psychiatry Clinical Research: Innovations in Patient Retention and Collaborative Care.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article