Overcoming EU IVDR Challenges When Using Clinical Trial Assays to Accelerate Global CDx Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The clinical investigations and performance studies module is still not functional (as of early 2024); consequently, CPS applications and corresponding ethics committee reviews must be submitted to each competent authority and ethics board, which then necessitates co-ordination across multiple jurisdictions in the EU for trials recruiting across multiple EU countries. This can add significantly to the trial set-up time for interventional and registrational in vitro diagnostics (IVD) trials incorporating EU sites.

In this webinar, the expert speakers will focus on their experience with IVDR and describe strategies for solving the specific challenges faced during the IVDR submission process for clinical trial assays being utilised as CDx, allowing global trials to commence and complete in a timely manner.

