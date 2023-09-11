Overcoming New Plastics Regulations with IPG's Innovative Packaging Solutions

IPG (Intertape Polymer Group) offers innovative automated packaging solutions to help California businesses meet new packaging regulations, while also improving efficiency and promoting environmental sustainability,

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 Businesses across California are reevaluating their packaging practices now that they're forced to meet new requirements set forth by Governor Gavin Newsom's SB 54: Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act of 2022. The Act mandates that by 2032, all packaging in California must be recyclable or compostable, with 25% reduction in plastic packaging and 65% recycling of single-use plastic packaging.

As companies seek ways to comply with these regulations, IPG (Intertape Polymer Group) comes forward to offer a groundbreaking line of automated packaging products, designed to dramatically reduce plastic waste and promote sustainability throughout the packaging process.

IPG has revolutionized the packaging industry with its range of innovative systems that effectively reduce the use of non-recyclable materials, particularly plastics. Among these are the E-CO Flex, the AMS™ (Auto Mailer System), and the Perfect Packer™ - Automated Void Fill System. These products not only help businesses meet California's new packaging standards, but also streamline packaging processes, reduce labor costs, and foster environmentally-friendly practices on a global scale.

IPG's E-CO Flex, for example, is a smart and efficient automated packaging station that transforms e-commerce packaging practices. By consolidating multiple traditional pack stations into one, it optimizes the use of IPG's eco-friendly water-activated tape, simplifying box selection, erection, downsizing, and secure sealing with unparalleled precision. The result is a reduction in dimensional weight, meaning the E-CO Flex can reduce dimensions of a box according to the product's weight and size, leading to substantial freight savings, which benefits businesses and the environment alike.

Another packaging innovation reducing plastic waste is IPG's Perfect Packer. Unlike conventional non-recyclable options such as plastic-based Fair pillows or packing peanuts, the Perfect Packer sets a new standard for sustainability. Equipped with cutting-edge 3D imaging sensors, this advanced machine scans and analyzes each box, accurately identifying empty spaces. Utilizing predefined fill level percentages, the system then dispenses the ideal amount of recyclable paper void fill, ensuring optimal packaging levels while minimizing waste and potential damages. This streamlined process also requires minimal operator involvement, elevating overall operational efficiency.

While IPG's solutions are tailored to meet California's stringent packaging regulations, the benefits extend to companies far beyond the state's borders who are interested in ways to streamline packaging, reduce labor costs, and actively contribute to environmentally-friendly practices. By adopting IPG's eco-friendly technologies, companies everywhere can significantly reduce waste and their carbon footprint, leaving a positive impact on the planet.

With cutting-edge technology and a steadfast commitment to waste reduction, IPG sets a powerful example for the entire packaging industry. Discover how IPG's innovative solutions can help your business achieve its sustainability goals by visiting: https://www.itape.com/products/automated-equipment/automated-packaging/

