Overcoming Sample Management Challenges in Clinical Trials with End-to-End Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the key challenges encountered for clinical trial sample management and end-to-end sample management solutions and benefits. Attendees will learn about the impact of flexible specimen collection and logistics options. The featured speakers will discuss how customised kits improve the success of clinical studies. Attendees will gain insights into case studies on how sample management challenges can be solved successfully. The speakers will also share the importance of dedicated project management throughout a clinical study.
TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The complexities of today's clinical trials engender a growing need for sample collection & logistics solutions to protect the integrity of high value samples for extraction, storage or further downstream analysis. This underscores the role laboratory testing services play in the success of a clinical trial.
In this webinar, Almac Diagnostic Services will share insights on delivering a high quality, end-to-end clinical trial sample management service which includes specimen collection & logistics and specialty central lab services. From Sample-In to Data-Out, attendees will learn about a tailored, premium 'white glove' service that offers integrated solutions to help solve biopharma sample management challenges and streamline processes.
This webinar explores some of the challenges faced when working with biopharma partners to obtain specimens, manage samples and conduct downstream testing for clinical trial programs. The featured speakers will highlight solutions to overcome these challenges by using an end-to-end solution that is flexible and adaptable.
Join experts from Almac Diagnostic Services, Dr. Gemma Logan, Project Group Manager; Dr. Maryalice McGurk, Associate Director of Manufacturing & Distribution; and Warren Keys, Central Laboratory Services Manager, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Sample Management Challenges in Clinical Trials with End-to-End Solutions.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article