Overcoming Sample Management Challenges in Clinical Trials with End-to-End Solutions, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar explores some of the challenges faced when working with biopharma partners to obtain specimens, manage samples and conduct downstream testing for clinical trial programs. The featured speakers will highlight solutions to overcome these challenges by using an end-to-end solution that is flexible and adaptable.

Join experts from Almac Diagnostic Services, Dr. Gemma Logan, Project Group Manager; Dr. Maryalice McGurk, Associate Director of Manufacturing & Distribution; and Warren Keys, Central Laboratory Services Manager, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Sample Management Challenges in Clinical Trials with End-to-End Solutions.

