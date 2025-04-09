Overfuel Incorporated DataOne's Vehicle Data to Elevate Digital Retailing Experience

"As fast as Overfuel is growing, it is nice that DataOne is the least of our worries." - Alex Griffis, President, Overfuel. Post this

"DataOne presenting vehicle features such as transmission, engine, and fuel type in a consistent format is important for us to deliver the user experience we are known to provide," stated Overfuel President Alex Griffis. "Normalizing premium equipment is also a valuable benefit, and filters like Apple CarPlay and lane change assistance receive significant activity from end users."

Additionally, DataOne's feature weights data has enabled Overfuel to develop new ways to interact with their customers. "DataOne's standardization and weighted features are above and beyond most VIN decoding that we have seen," added Griffis. "As fast as Overfuel is growing, it is nice that DataOne is the least of our worries."

"Overfuel has a track record of driving innovative digital solutions for dealerships nationwide," stated DataOne President Jake Maki. "We are excited to have DataOne's products power services that are transforming the online car buying journey."

About Overfuel:

Overfuel delivers high-performance website solutions for automotive, RV, marine, and powersports dealers, transforming websites into lead-generating digital storefronts. With expertise in technical SEO and user experience, Overfuel drives meaningful growth in ranking keywords, organic traffic, and lead conversions. For more information, visit www.overfuel.com.

About DataOne Software:

DataOne Software is a leading vehicle data and software solutions provider for the U.S. and Canadian automotive markets. Since its founding in 1999, DataOne has provided powerful data solutions to the automotive marketplace, empowering businesses with industry-best VIN decoding and support for rapid technology development. In 2007, DataOne was acquired by Dominion Enterprises and has added, as clients and sister divisions, some of the largest automotive solutions in the industry.

Today, DataOne Software, a Dominion Enterprises Company, provides data and software to most segments of the automotive industry, including dealerships and their service providers, as well as portals, insurance, finance, transport, print, and government agencies. For more information about DataOne Software automotive content, visit www.dataonesoftware.com, call 877-438-8467, or e-mail [email protected].

About Dominion Enterprises:

Dominion Enterprises (DE) is a privately held data and software services conglomerate offering client solutions through stand-alone businesses serving several verticals, including automotive, hospitality, franchise, real estate, and powersports. Our customers rely on B2B products and services through DataOne Software, Dominion DMS, Activator Dealer Solutions, Dealer Specialties, Cross-Sell, Travel Media Group, Franchise Ventures, PrimeStreet, and Recreational Dealer Solutions. DE is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia. We are proud of our collaborative, innovative, team-oriented work environments, excellent career enrichment opportunities, community service opportunities, competitive earnings, and comprehensive benefits package, including a generous 401(k) plan. DE is an equal opportunity employer, supports a diverse workforce, and is a drug-testing employer.

